Tiny bubbles of local beverage are a breakout hit

There’s something quietly disruptive happening in the beverage aisle—and it’s coming out of Grand Rapids.

oHy Hydrogen Sparkling Water, a startup founded in 2024, has officially scaled beyond its hometown roots, landing in every Meijer store across the Midwest following a strong pilot run last year. What began as a limited launch in 16 West Michigan locations has turned into a full regional rollout, hitting shelves March 28.

For a category long dominated by familiar fizz, oHy is positioning itself as something softer—literally and conceptually. The ready-to-drink hydrogen-infused sparkling water is USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, and built around a minimalist formula: zero sugar, zero calories and zero sweeteners.

“Meijer has already been integral to our growth, and as we continue to scale, we look forward to deepening our relationship to bring oHy into even more homes across the Midwest,” said Trent Hartwig, co-founder and CEO. “We’re excited to see how their partnership and continued support can further our efforts to bring hydrogen water to the masses at scale and at a more affordable price point.”

From Pilot to Full Shelf Presence

The expansion builds on oHy’s 2025 performance through Meijer’s Local Favorites program, where it quietly carved out space as the first ready-to-drink hydrogen sparkling water on the retailer’s shelves. Now, Meijer becomes the first to carry the brand’s full lineup of eight-packs—including new flavors Blackberry and Pineapple.

Returning staples include Strawberry Lemon, Cherry Lime, Lemon Lime and Raspberry—flavors that lean into real fruit essence rather than artificial sweetness. The Strawberry Lemon variety even picked up a 2025 Good Housekeeping Best Snack Award for “Best Hydrogen Water,” signaling early national recognition.

A Different Kind of Bubble

At the core of oHy’s pitch is its texture. Instead of the sharp, aggressive carbonation typical of sparkling water, the brand uses 1.4 ppm of infused hydrogen alongside magnesium to create a smoother, less acidic sip.

“With oHy, you get all the refreshment of sparkling water without the harsh bite. It’s smoother, softer, and easier to drink — something you actually want to sip on all day.” John Green, co-founder in an interview with this magazine last fall (2025). Read “Bubbles With Benefits” HERE.

The science—still emerging but increasingly discussed in wellness circles—centers on hydrogen’s antioxidant properties and its potential role in supporting energy, focus and recovery. For Hartwig, accessibility was the bigger play.

“Hydrogen water has been studied for years for its wellness benefits, but most formats were out of reach — either too pricey or just not convenient. With oHy, we wanted to change that — bringing the benefits of hydrogen water into a refreshing, clean, and convenient format.” Trent Hartwig, co-founder and CEO told Grand Rapids Magazine last fall.

Built in Grand Rapids, Scaling Fast

The company’s roots run local. Hartwig and Green—whose resumes include ventures like Revolution Farms and Founders Brewing Company—set out to rethink sparkling water from both a functional and flavor standpoint.

There are no additives, no sweeteners and no shortcuts. Just ultra-purified water, organic ingredients and a formulation designed to deliver what the founders call “clean hydration.”

Now available across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky, oHy is also popping up in specialty retailers like Erewhon, Fresh Thyme, ShopRite and Heinens, alongside a growing presence online.

For a brand that started as a niche experiment, the Midwest-wide Meijer rollout marks a turning point—and a signal that even in a crowded beverage space, there’s still room to rethink the bubble.