Things to do in Grand Rapids this Easter Weekend

If you’re looking for something to do in Grand Rapids this weekend, you’re in luck—there are options galore for every interest. Here are a few highlights, plus a handy link to book your Easter brunch.

Tigers opening day watch party

If you can’t make it to Detroit for opening day, this lively annual watch party brings the ballpark energy to Grand Rapids. Expect a festive crowd, a themed ballpark menu and wall-to-wall excitement as the Tigers take on the Cardinals. It’s a long-standing local tradition that transforms the venue into a baseball fan’s dream for the day.

Details:

When: Friday, April 3, 2026, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (game at 1:10 p.m.)

Where: SpeakEZ Lounge, 600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Quiet Riot live at the Wawyé Oasis

Get ready for a high-volume night of classic metal as Quiet Riot brings its legendary sound to West Michigan. Known for its chart-topping album Metal Health and electrifying live shows, the band delivers a set packed with iconic riffs and headbanging favorites. This is a must for rock fans looking for a nostalgic, high-energy concert experience.

Details:

When: Friday, April 3, 2026, 9 p.m.

Where: Gun Lake Casino Resort, 1123 129th Ave. #9476, Wayland

Dave Bennett at Testa Rossa

For something more intimate and refined, enjoy an evening of dinner and live jazz-inspired tunes. Dave Bennett teams up with Third Coast Swing to perform classics from legends like Benny Goodman and Django Reinhardt. It’s the perfect pairing of great food and smooth, vintage sound in a cozy setting.

Details:

When: Friday, April 3, 2026

Where: Testa Rossa Italian Ristorante, 1017 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Easter with the Equest Bunny

This family-friendly celebration is packed with activities for kids and adults alike. From Easter egg hunts and face painting to wagon rides, live music and meeting therapy horses, there’s something happening around every corner. Rain or shine, it’s a wholesome way to celebrate the holiday with the community.

Details:

When: Saturday, April 4, 2026, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (egg hunt at 11:30 a.m.)

Where: Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding, 3777 Rector Ave. NE, Rockford

Cost: Donation-based admission

Technique & Transformation: A speakeasy at Amway Grand Plaza

Step into a one-night-only immersive culinary experience where mixology meets modern cuisine. Led by “cooktail master” Goksel Gulec, this interactive evening invites guests to craft four inventive cocktails using advanced techniques like sous vide, smoking and infusions. Each drink is paired with a chef-driven dish, creating a seamless blend of flavors that pushes the boundaries between bar and kitchen. It’s an elevated night out designed for curious food lovers and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

Details:

When: Friday, March 27, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck

Cost: $250 per ticket (includes tax and gratuity; admission for two, four-course meal and four cocktails per person)

Note: 21-plus event

Easter brunch

For a full list of Easter brunch options in Grand Rapids, visit OpenTable.