Sweet 16: Restaurant Week GR menus unveiled

Food lovers, take note: the city’s can’t-miss culinary event returns November 7–15, offering a full week of curated menus and tasting options you won’t want to miss. Menus are now live for GR’s 16th annual Restaurant Week, offering you the opportunity to start planning your meals with a digital pass.

Presented by Experience Grand Rapids, the event features three fixed-price menu levels — $25, $35 and $45 — each with two or more courses that let chefs show off their creativity. The pricing makes it easy to sample a variety of dishes without stretching the budget, encouraging diners to try new flavors, revisit favorites, or hop between restaurants.

“Restaurant Week GR continues to be one of the most anticipated events on our culinary calendar,” says Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing at Experience Grand Rapids. “With 70 restaurants participating this year, it’s a chance to celebrate local talent, discover new favorites, and enjoy what makes Grand Rapids such a great food city.”

Diners can also vote for their favorites in the People’s Choice Award. Each check-in earns points toward prizes, including tickets to the International Wine, Beer & Food Festival and a limited-edition Restaurant Week GR apron.

Giving back is built into every meal. Every check-in generates a $1 donation to the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, supporting scholarships for aspiring chefs. Guests can also donate earned points directly to the scholarship, with this year’s contribution presented by Gordon Food Service.

Sixteen years in, Restaurant Week GR has become a citywide tradition. From downtown staples to hidden neighborhood gems, the week offers a chance to taste bold flavors, inventive menus, and the unmistakable energy of Grand Rapids’ dining scene — all at a pocketbook-friendly pace.