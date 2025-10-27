Hat Trick for hunger

Food insecurity remains a pressing issue across Michigan—and one that continues to affect thousands of families close to home. More than 1.5 million Michiganders struggle to access consistent, nutritious food, while over 41,000 children in Ottawa, Allegan, Muskegon, and Kent counties live in food-insecure households.

Those figures, compiled from national nonprofit Feeding America and data analyzed by The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s FoodCount.org, underscore the daily challenges many local families face in keeping nutritious meals on the table.

This year, the need is especially urgent. According to Tamara VanderArk-Potter, vice president of philanthropy for Kids’ Food Basket (KFB), the organization is serving more meals than ever before as demand continues to climb.

For the past 23 years, Kids’ Food Basket has worked to transform West Michigan communities by breaking down barriers to healthy, accessible food through customized programs and initiatives. That impact is made possible by community partnerships—like the ongoing collaboration between Comerica Bank and the Grand Rapids Griffins—which provide resources to help KFB deliver thousands of meals to children and families every day.

And there’s still time to get involved. Through Saturday, November 1, West Michigan residents can contribute to the Comerica Bank and Grand Rapids Griffins Food Drive—and score free Grand Rapids Griffins hockey tickets while supporting a vital local cause.

“Kids’ Food Basket makes a difference in West Michigan every day through its passionate commitment to reduce childhood hunger and support families in our communities,” said Debra Hanes, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Retail Regional Director. “Our partnership with the Grand Rapids Griffins illustrates how teamwork focused on a mission to uplift others can profoundly impact the outreach of purpose-driven organizations like Kids’ Food Basket and strengthen its ability to serve those in need.”

Now in its third year, the partnership continues to unite corporate and community efforts to make a lasting impact.

“With an incredibly meaningful mission, Kids’ Food Basket partnered with Comerica continues to have a remarkable impact on West Michigan kids and their families,” said Bob Kaser, vice president of broadcasting for the Griffins and KFB board member. “Couple that with Griffins fans who share our organization’s passion for doing good in the community, and we anticipate what will be a highly successful food drive.”

How to Help—and Earn Griffins Tickets

The Comerica and Griffins Food Drive is accepting donations from the Kids’ Food Basket Wish List, including:

Fruit cups or pouches

Pretzels

Pudding cups

Cheese crackers

Meat sticks

Cheerios

KFB asks that donors avoid canned goods or items requiring heat preparation. For every five items donated, supporters will receive a ticket voucher to a future Grand Rapids Griffins home game.

Where to Donate

Donations can be dropped off at 11 Comerica Bank locations across seven West Michigan communities:

Grand Rapids

Campau Square: 99 Monroe Ave. NW

Cascade: 6511 28th Street SE

Four Mile-Alpine: 857 Four Mile Rd. NW

Plainfield: 4065 Plainfield Ave. NE

Grandville

4480 Wilson Ave. SW

Kentwood

52nd-Kalamazoo: 5135 Kalamazoo SE

Woodland Mall: 3215 28th Street SE

Muskegon

Eastside: 2133 E. Apple Ave.

Muskegon Heights

2730 Sanford St.

North Muskegon

414 Center St.

Norton Shores