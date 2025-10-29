Grand Rapids Children’s Museum opens ‘a pizzeria’

Grand Rapids children can now play chef, server, or delivery driver at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum’s new exhibit, Uccello’s Play Pizzeria. The interactive space lets kids explore every step of the pizza-making process, from taking orders and adding toppings to “baking” their own pizzas in a kid-sized oven.

Visitors can serve guests in the dining area, drive a Little Tikes car to deliver pies, or work together on a Pizza Assembly Line, with stations for dough makers, sauce spreaders, cheese sprinklers, and bakers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Uccello’s Ristorante to bring this reimagined exhibit to life,” said Maggie Lancaster, CEO of Play at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. “Pizza and play together — so much fun! This exhibit will engage their senses and nurture creativity, allowing them to explore, experiment, and learn in an enjoyable way.”

Nick Langendorfer, vice president of Uccello’s Hospitality Group, said the family is “deeply honored and grateful for this opportunity to partner with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. We look forward to collaborating to enhance family experiences and ensure a positive, lasting impact on the lives of children for years to come.”

The museum, at 11 Sheldon Avenue NE, offers hands-on exhibits and programming for children ages 0-10 and their caregivers. Admission ranges from $1.75 to $12, with free entry for members and children under 1.