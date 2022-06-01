Stella’s Lounge throwing 12th anniversary bash

Stella’s will mark its 12th birthday next week with a fundraiser for a local nonprofit and a sneak peek at its new menu offerings and renovation plans.

Stella’s Lounge will host its 12th anniversary celebration on Thursday, June 9, at the restaurant and bar at 53 Commerce Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Fundraiser

As part of the event, Stella’s will donate $1 for every burger sold up to $1,000 to the AYA Youth Collective, a Grand Rapids nonprofit that provides services to at-risk and homeless youth.

New menu

The award-winning burger bar also is adding new vegan and vegetarian menu options and at the anniversary event will offer a sneak peek of the new selections before they become permanent fixtures on the menu. The items include Chronic Poutine, Not Chicken Tostadas, Vegan Supreme — a vegan take on a Crunch Wrap Supreme — and other plant-based comfort foods.

Renovations

The restaurant also will showcase at the party the first completed phase of its three-phase renovation project. The first phase features a new, dedicated to-go service area that gives customers and third-party delivery couriers quick and easy access for food pick-up. This change allowed Stella’s to add more tables and seating in the back bar area, as it plans to bring back its karaoke and trivia nights and offer private rental space.

The second phase, which will begin later this year, will include a new customer entryway and renovated dining area that will create a larger, more usable and cohesive space for the restaurant, featuring increased natural light and Stella’s distinctive décor elements. The new design will allow the restaurant to host private events while the main restaurant area remains open to customers.

The third phase will include design changes to the back bar and upgrades to the kitchen space and audiovisual systems.

Stella’s Lounge is widely recognized for its giant stuffed burgers — which were named “Best in America” by GQ, “Best of Grand Rapids” by Grand Rapids Magazine and On the Town and “Best of the West” by Revue West Michigan for seven years in a row. It also is known for its vegan and vegetarian offerings, cocktails on draft, frozen cocktails and extensive selection of more than 250 whiskeys.

The establishment features vintage arcade games and a recently renovated outdoor patio area that includes the Walktail Lounge, an extension to the patio that allows people to take drinks to-go as part of the downtown Grand Rapids “refreshment areas.”

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our 12th anniversary as we introduce customers to another iteration of our restaurant, having invested in the building through the years and making new plans to expand our dining area, kitchen and back bar seating,” said Stella’s Lounge General Manager Tony Kisscorni. “Stella’s Lounge serves as a sentimental and nostalgic business for many in the community and countless guests. That’s because we pride ourselves not only on our great menu items, but on our top-notch hospitality that offers a truly enjoyable experience for everyone.

“Whether you’re new to Stella’s Lounge, or you’ve been a regular since the beginning, we’re excited for you to see the new enhancements we’ve made and will be continuing to make. So, please come celebrate this occasion with us on June 9 and help raise money for a great cause in the AYA Youth Collective.”

More information on the restaurant is at stellaslounge.com.