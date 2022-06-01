Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits hosting benefit for Girls Rock! GR

A local brewery and distillery produced a new benefit beer for a girls’ music camp and will introduce it at a fundraiser show on Thursday, June 2.

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits is teaming up with Girls Rock! Grand Rapids (GRGR) to host an evening of live music by three bands associated with the GRGR music program run by the nonprofit Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities.

The show will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Broad Leaf’s pub at 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. in Kentwood.

Acts include Violet, a GRGR alum; Mr. Pink, a local band with GRGR volunteer Vanessa Decouto; and Charlie Darling, a local act with GRGR volunteer Samantha Andrade.

“Our team has been working hard on getting our music program launched at Broad Leaf, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Girls Rock! GR with this special show and benefit beer to get things kicked off on a high note,” said Kris Spaulding, Broad Leaf co-owner.

Broad Leaf at the event will release Girls Rock! the beer, a Nordic IPA with Citra, Sabro and Bru-1 hops, fermented with Hornindal Kveik yeast. Girls Rock! the beer will be available on tap and in cans at the pub. A portion of all sales will be earmarked for GRGR.

Staff from GRGR will have a booth at the event and will be available to answer questions.

“Our work is about shifting culture in the music community for our kids and the future,” said Steff Rosalez, CEO of Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities. “Doing this work in community with venues and other musicians is so critical, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits.”

GRGR is a local rock camp that teaches girls and queer youth how to express themselves through music and how to appreciate their self-worth as artists in the process. GRGR is a local chapter of an international organization called the Girls Rock Camp Alliance that holds camps in hundreds of countries.