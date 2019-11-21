Spirits maker opening cocktail bar

A beer bar in town is partnering with the oldest distillery in Detroit.

Starting in December, 7 Monks Taproom will host a cocktail bar by Two James Spirits inside its Grand Rapids location, according to 7 Monks today.

The Midtown location, at 740 Michigan St. NE, will serve “expertly crafted cocktails” and tasting flights with spirits by Two James, alongside some of “the most interesting craft brews.”

In the future, Two James also hopes to sell to-go bottles and cases out of its 1,000-square-foot space inside 7 Monks Taproom.

David Landrum, founder of Two James Spirits, said the distillery hopes it will be “a welcome addition to the hospitality scene of Midtown and provide another artistic layer to the already exciting growth of Michigan Street corridor.”

Two James Spirits is Detroit’s first licensed distillery since Prohibition, according to 7 Monks.

Two James has been “lauded” at international competitions and prides itself on using “Michigan agriculture” to produce an “extensive array” of spirits.

Matt Cozzens, co-founder of 7 Monks Taproom, said they’re “thrilled to partner with such an important Michigan institution.”

7 Monks Taproom is a beer bar and gastropub with a “heavy focus” on Belgian ales, Trappist beer, European ales and lagers. It also offers a variety of wine and hard cider.

Photo via fb.com