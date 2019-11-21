Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features Santa making an early appearance downtown — and much more.

Art Van Santa Parade

(Saturday)

Downtown will be “filled with the sweet sounds” of local floats, marching bands, carolers and performers. This year’s theme is “100 Years of Memories.”

The event is on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The parade will travel down Monroe Avenue NW downtown, between Michigan Street NW and Fulton Street W. Photo via fb.com.

A Very Merry Market Day

(Saturday)

The day will feature more than 45 “artisan gift vendors” and dueling pianos.

The artisan market is on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Downtown Market.

WWE Live Supershow

(Saturday)

“See your favorite WWE superstars live!”

The show is on Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

Cristela Alonzo: “My Affordable Care Act”

(Friday)

Cristela Alonzo created, produced and starred in her own network sitcom, “Cristela,” for ABC, guest hosted “The View” and voiced Cruz Ramirez in “Cars 3.” Her first standup special, “Lower Classy,” is streaming on Netflix, and she released her memoir, “Music to My Years,” this fall.

The show is on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Latin Night

(Friday)

Dj MoneyMike and Dj Yeyo will play the “hottest” bachata, cumbia, hip-hop, reggaeton and more.

The night is on Nov. 22 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Metro.

