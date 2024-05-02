Scoot on over for free coffee

It’s been said there’s no such thing as a free lunch. That may be true, but if you’re a healthcare worker, on Friday, May 3, there will be such thing as a free cup of coffee.

In fact, any drink of any size on the Scooter’s Coffee menu will be free of charge to customers who present a valid healthcare ID. The first 50 customers who redeem the free drink offer at each Scooter’s Coffee location will also receive a special Healthcare Heroes sticker. From their trademarked “caramelicious” concoctions to the robust espresso drinks, served hot, iced, or blended. The choices are abundant.

Pair the complimentary beverage with a scrumptious selection of savory and sweet offerings. Dive into one of their omelet bites, perfect for a morning boost or a mid-shift treat. And if your sweet tooth is calling, surrender to the allure of their handcrafted cinnamon rolls, baked to golden perfection and crowned with creamy icing.

This offer is exclusive to healthcare workers who present a valid ID. No strings attached, no purchase necessary. Whether you’re gearing up for the morning shift, or coming off from midnights and need need a jolt of caffeine for the drive home, stop by one of these Scooter’s Coffee locations to take advantage of this free offer: 3150 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids; 6432 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids; or 2380 44th St. SE, Kentwood. And for those venturing northward, 1278 Perry Avenue, Big Rapids. Not eligible for mobile order ahead.