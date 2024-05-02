Recipe: Sweet & Spicy Margarita

Sweet pineapple juice and spicy jalapeño pepper combine for a flavorful twist on the classic margarita. Served on the rocks with a salted rim, this Spicy Pineapple Margarita is perfect for Cinco de Mayo festivities or your next Taco Tuesday.

This cocktail is easy to adjust based on personal preference. Want a spicier drink? Muddle the jalapeño slices in the shaker along with the pineapple juice before adding the other ingredients. Don’t like it spicy? Leave out the peppers for a delicious pineapple margarita.

Serves one.

Ingredients

2 oz blanco tequila

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz simple syrup

0.75 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz triple sec

2-3 slices of fresh jalapeño pepper

Coarse salt or Tajin seasoning

Pour some coarse salt into a shallow dish. Run a slice of lime around the rim of the glass. Dip the rim into the salt. Fill the glass with ice cubes. Set aside.

In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, pineapple juice, simple syrup, lime juice and triple sec. Add jalapeño slices and ice cubes to the shaker.

Shake well for 10 seconds.

Double strain into the prepared glass.

Garnish with a slice of pineapple and/or lime.

Sip and enjoy!

For the simple syrup: Combine ½ cup sugar with ½ cup hot water. Stir until sugar has dissolved. Place in an airtight container in the refrigerator and chill completely before using.