Savor the flavor of Southeast Asia at Downtown Market

If you’re making the annual pilgrimage to the Christkindl Market—or you’re looking to escape that holiday bustle—there’s a new reason to step inside the warm glow of the Downtown Market’s hall:Burmese and Cantonese cuisine. This come courtesy of the Market’s newest merchant, Myanmar Meals, which quietly opened last month and has already begun drawing in curious visitors with the aromas of coconut, curry, and Cantonese wok-fire.

Owners Aye Soe and Min Tun say they’re feeling “so lucky and blessed” to welcome diners into their newly minted stall. “So far, we’ve seen so many kind faces and reviews about our Burmese and Cantonese cuisine,” they added—an early sign that the couple’s leap into the Market community has found an eager audience.

Myanmar Meals brings with it a menu shaped by the husband-and-wife team’s roots in Southeast Asia and their journey to the United States in 2008. Think Chicken Crispy Rolls with a shatteringly light crunch, Burmese Samosa Salad paired with Potato Curry, Barbecue Pork Bao buns, Cantonese Fried Rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry Noodles that stop you mid-stride with their aroma alone.

For the Downtown Market, the arrival of Myanmar Meals marks a milestone: all 21 stalls are officially filled, creating a global culinary atlas tucked under one roof. From artisanal sweets to spice-forward street food, the Market continues on as the city’s most reliable hotspot for small-kitchen cuisine, cross-cultural flavor, and seven-days-a-week grazing.

Whether you’re warming up between Christkindl shopping laps or just hungry for something new, Myanmar Meals—and the full roster of 21 merchants—await this season at the Downtown Market. Visit the Market’s website for more information.