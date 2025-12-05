DeVos Place marks 20th anniversary with a look back at milestone year

For 20 years, DeVos Place—together with the adjoining DeVos Performance Hall—has stood as a central gathering point in downtown Grand Rapids. From conventions and concerts to championships, expos and community celebrations, the venue has been a constant backdrop to many of the city’s most memorable moments. As the convention center concludes its 20th anniversary year, it’s reflecting on the milestones and messages that shaped the celebration.

One of the most visible elements of the anniversary was the transformation of the building itself. Throughout 2025, DeVos Place was adorned with commemorative signage: 50 window clings, 20 garden stakes, posters throughout the Grand Gallery and a digital slideshow chronicling two decades of events and development. The 83 pieces of custom signage created a visual narrative honoring the venue’s growth and its role in the cultural and economic life of Grand Rapids.

Inside the building, the pace of the anniversary year was equally notable. DeVos Place hosted 156 events in 2025, ranging from the Oddities and Curiosities Expo to the MJVBA State Championships. The year’s calendar reflected the venue’s versatility—supporting athletic tournaments, trade shows, conferences, expos, cultural gatherings and family-friendly experiences. Each client received a special anniversary gift as a gesture of appreciation for bringing their events downtown and contributing to the ongoing vibrancy of the city’s core.

The anniversary also included a commitment to giving back. Partnering with the variety of shows and conventions held throughout the year, DeVos Place donated more than 50 event tickets to 12 area nonprofits, including Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary, Kids’ Food Basket and Kent District Library. The effort underscored the venue’s longstanding ties to community organizations across West Michigan.

A more personal touch came in the form of gifts to event planners. More than 60 clients received custom 20th Anniversary Madcap Coffee bags and branded mugs—a small, distinctly Grand Rapids expression of gratitude that will continue to be shared as the anniversary year wraps up.

The celebration extended online as well. Across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn, DeVos Place shared 53 posts marking the milestone, highlighting historical moments, client stories and behind-the-scenes perspectives from the past two decades.

In addition to these festivities, the venue also released several updates throughout the year spotlighting its sustainability initiatives, its economic impact on Grand Rapids and Kent County, and its participation in ArtPrize.

As the 20th anniversary year comes to a close, DeVos Place remains focused on its core mission: offering flexible, welcoming event spaces supported by dedicated hospitality professionals—and continuing to serve as a dynamic hub for the people, ideas and gatherings that help define Grand Rapids.