Grand Rapids Magazine presents Restaurant of the Year at Søvengård

The Grand Rapids Magazine team recently visited The Søvengård, now at 1232 Bridge Street NW, to formally present the restaurant with our 2025 Restaurant of the Year award. Surrounded by staff, family, and supporters, the moment marked a celebration not just of a title, but of a restaurant whose creativity, consistency, and heart have shaped Grand Rapids’ dining scene.

Our editorial team selects Restaurant of the Year based on a philosophy that reflects what matters most in West Michigan dining: thoughtful food, a pleasant ambiance, and a commitment to service and quality. The Søvengård embodies all three. Its Nordic-inspired, locally sourced dishes continue to push our culinary landscape forward while staying rooted in Michigan’s seasons and producers. As our own Pat Evans wrote in the November/December issue, “Occasionally, diners will get lost in the menu and perhaps become intimidated by the ingredients put together on the plates. But the plates are not complicated and easy to read once in front of a diner, and really, the beauty of the New Nordic movement is its simplicity and use of ingredients known locally.”

Chef and co-owner Rick Muschiana reflected on the restaurant’s journey—particularly its return after a challenging two-year hiatus. “We were closed for two years, that’s a long time and so we really had to kind of re-establish ourselves and remind the community who we are,” he said. The reopening also marked a significant transition: The Søvengård relocated farther west on Bridge Street, trading its former bar-district surroundings for a space with easier access, ample free parking, and proximity to 196. The move, paired with the team’s dedication to rebuilding, reconnecting, and refining their craft, played a key role in what made The Søvengård stand out this year.

The team also shared their excitement about continued growth. From private events and catering offerings to seasonal gatherings in their indoor dining room and outdoor Biergarten, The Søvengård remains a place where locals experience both innovation and warmth. With expanded offerings planned throughout 2026, the restaurant is poised to continue anchoring Grand Rapids’ ever-evolving food culture.

We’re thrilled to honor The Søvengård and to share the photos from this special moment with our readers. Keep an eye on our social channels and website for more behind-the-scenes highlights from our 2025 Restaurant of the Year celebration.