Rose’s Express reopens after yearlong hiatus

A Gaslight Village takeout joint reopened after a yearlong hiatus.

The Gilmore Collection said Wednesday that it reopened Rose’s Express, at 2224 Wealthy St. SE in East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village, with a revamped menu and the return of executive chef Shaun Wooden.

The new menu features a “diverse mix” of Mediterranean, Italian and American classics, as well as wood-fired oven pizzas.

Menu highlights include grilled truffle mac and cheese, deep dish garlic bread, Rose’s peasant salad and a shaved ribeye sandwich. Meatless options include veggie sushi, the Brussels sprouts lentil salad, veggie tacos and the Southwest quinoa bowl.

The menu will expand as state-mandated restrictions on restaurants are lifted, the restaurant group said.

Rose’s Express currently is open for takeout and curbside service with delivery to be added in the coming months.

Menus and online ordering are available at thegilmorecollection.com/rosesexpress.

Established in 1978, The Gilmore Collection operates a portfolio of 14 dining concepts in West Michigan and Colorado, including Rose’s, Bluewater Grill, Bostwick Lake Inn and The B.O.B.