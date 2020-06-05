Getty Drive In opens for 2020 season with restrictions

The Getty Drive In opened its season Friday with new coronavirus-related restrictions.

The season will begin with showings of “Trolls World Tour,” “The Invisible Man,” “Sonic the Hedgehog” and the original 1978 “Superman.”

Superman will be the first in a DC comic superhero series, which will feature original films for Batman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman in the upcoming weeks. The series will extend into July with a new title each week. New movie releases will come in midsummer.

There also will be a single feature of an older title on each of its four screens for the reduced price of $5 per ticket.

Due to the coronavirus, the Getty Drive In, 920 E. Summit Ave., Muskegon, will be opened at 50% capacity to ensure there is more distance between drive-in guests. There will be a concession stand for guests and all are encouraged to wear a mask.

The Getty will not accept cash for payment. Moviegoers are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online at celebrationcinema.com. Online convenience fees will be waived through July for all purchases.