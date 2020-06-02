Jersey Mike’s Subs location opening in Wyoming

A new location of a sub sandwich franchise will open this week.

Franchisees Bob Middleton and Adam Chandler will open their new location of Jersey Mike’s Subs at 2380 Health Drive SW in Wyoming on Wednesday, according to the partners last week.

They said they will hold a formal grand opening celebration and fundraiser “once daily operations return to normal.”

Jersey Mike’s is a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide.

The franchise serves fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956 — and is “passionate about giving back to its local communities.”

Due to the impact of COVID-19 and in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health authorities, Jersey Mike’s temporarily closed the dining areas at its locations to help limit physical contact.

Guests were able to continue placing takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or third-party delivery partners.

“The health and well-being of Jersey Mike’s guests and operators are its highest priorities, and locations continue to prepare, serve and package Jersey Mike’s subs with all the precautionary measures in place to protect its customers and its teams,” according to Jersey Mike’s.

The new restaurant’s hours will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.