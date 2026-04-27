Quietly exceptional French dining

Bistro Chez Grand Finale is the kind of restaurant you don’t stumble into by accident—you have to know it’s there. Tucked into Spring Lake’s Epicurean Village, it sits in a retail cluster that doesn’t immediately signal what’s happening inside: one of West Michigan’s most ambitious French kitchens.

By day, it’s a café serving expertly prepared espresso drinks, a parade of pastries, a slate of lunch items, and brunch on weekends. By night, it sheds the casual guise to deliver what can be best described as some serious French cuisine.

I first visited on a quiet Saturday for lunch. My friend ordered a chicken wrap; I had the biscuits and gravy, which were indulgent in the best possible way. But the décor—oversized vintage French posters, a display of rare Veuve and other high-end wines—hinted at something more… Grand!

I returned on a Friday night, and the place had undergone a full transformation. The Dollar General sign was obscured by a black velvet curtain. The casual counter service was gone. In its place, polished, attentive tableside staff delivered what might be called “haute French cuisine meets Midwest nice.” When a question about the parsnip purée arose, the chef on duty, Jake Maguire, came out to explain, in detail—onions and garlic sweated over low heat, parsnips and cauliflower blended with butter, finished with a white wine reduction and a touch of lemon—culinary process shared with genuine pride.

The scallops that followed were, simply put, some of the best I’ve had. I order scallops often—recently at MDRD in Grand Rapids and at Shaw’s in Chicago—and these stood out immediately: large, perfectly seared, and genuinely mouthwatering. Served over that parsnip purée with a lemon beurre blanc, they were worth every cent of their $30-plus price tag. Equally noteworthy were the bacon-wrapped dates with goat cheese, each bite perfectly balanced with sauce—a tangy wine reduction.

The dining room was lively: couples, small groups, even a baby in tow. The menu offers French classics—quiche Lorraine, croque madame, salade Niçoise—alongside ambitious starters like escargot, bone marrow, and oysters. Entrées span from beef Wellington to curried cauliflower steak, showing both skill and thoughtfulness to the non-meat eaters.

Bistro Chez Grand Finale began five years ago as a café. Three years ago, the dinner service, which should command your full attention, arrived. Go for the coffee and pastries to check it out, but do return for the evening fare and the chef willing to walk you through his craft.

If you like French food that’s unapologetically precise yet warmly accessible, this is where you want to be. And while I didn’t meet the owner, I was left with the unmistakable sense that this is a restaurant run by people who care about every detail. And—before I forget—for my grand finale, I had the crème brûlée and will be back again to try the other desserts that, like everything else this establishment offers, truly live up to the name.