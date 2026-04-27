From Alto to Olympus

West Michigan readers will have a chance to celebrate a new release from a hometown literary heavyweight in May.

Award-winning author Gary D. Schmidt will appear at Schuler Books on Tuesday, May 12, to launch Styx and Stones, his latest collaboration with fellow author Ron Koertge.

Schmidt, who lives in nearby Alto, Michigan, is widely known for his award-winning books for young readers, including multiple Newbery Honor titles. His work often blends humor with emotional depth—something that carries through in this newest release.

Co-written with Koertge, Styx and Stones mixes mythology with modern-day life in a fast-paced, character-driven adventure. The story follows a boy who escapes the underworld of Hades and lands in present-day America, where he forms an unlikely friendship while navigating everything from Greek gods to middle school awkwardness.

Geared toward readers ages 8 to 12, the novel arrives at a moment when Greek mythology is having a broader pop culture resurgence, making it a timely addition to summer reading lists for younger audiences.

The book has already earned multiple starred reviews from industry publications, signaling strong early buzz.

The May 12 event at Schuler Books will give readers and families a chance to meet Schmidt, hear more about the book, and celebrate its release close to home. For more information visit https://www.schulerbooks.com/event/styx-and-stones-gary-schmidt.