Perfect patios

Summer is patio season and Grand Rapids is bursting with places to dine al fresco. Here are a few of our favorites throughout the city.

Nestled along Reeds Lake, Rose’s outdoor patio ensures a beautiful view any time of day. From boats to birds, you’ll be entertained as you bask in the sunlight. If it gets a little too toasty, the patio is equipped with large umbrellas.

In Uptown, visit Maru for lunch or dinner and enjoy the sunshine. The Maru patio overlooks the entryway to Brewery Vivant and gives you a glimpse of people strolling along Cherry Street. Several of the tables come equipped with umbrellas in case you need a break from the sun’s direct rays.

Butcher’s Union offers two outdoor patios. Sit out front on the sidewalk and enjoy the bustle of Bridge Street or relax in the restaurant’s more shaded courtyard out back. The courtyard offers a more intimate feeling and is perfect for some lunchtime gossip.

Monroe Center is always busy during the summer months and The Littlebird’s patio gives you a front-row view. Sit here and you’ll likely see friends or co-workers passing by. This is a great choice when Rosa Parks Circle has a band or other entertainment taking place. You can still hear the entertainment while enjoying a meal.

Outdoor seating in the Creston neighborhood can be found at Lucy’s. This is a great spot to go if you want to dine outside while enjoying brunch. Offering plenty of tables, Lucy’s outdoor patio overlooks Plainfield Avenue.