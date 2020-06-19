Michigan ranks No. 1 for Pride celebrations

According to Twitter data, Michigan outranks every other state when it comes to celebrating Pride Month.

Since June 1, geotagged Twitter data has been tracked for Pride tweets and hashtags, such as #pride2020, #pridemonth, #lgbtqpride and more.

Think Big Analytics, a data visualization and analytics site, compiled over 700,000 tweets for the project, and Michigan clocked in the highest number of Pride-related Twitter posts. Oregon, Massachusetts, New York and Washington rounded out the top five. As the map shows, most of the pride celebrations are concentrated in the upper Northeast, upper Northwest and upper Midwest.

Top 10 states celebrating Pride Month