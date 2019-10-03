Partners open The New Forty Pearl restaurant

An expanded partnership is bringing a new restaurant downtown.

The New Forty Pearl is scheduled to open at 3 p.m. on Oct. 4, to begin serving dinner. The eatery opened for lunch last month.

In February 2018, Brengman Brothers Winery in Traverse City opened a wine tasting room at 40 Pearl St. NW, called Forty Pearl. Ed Brengman and Robert Brengman eventually attracted new partners Bonobo Winery, also of Traverse City, and Jackson-based Grand River Brewery & Distillery.

“We bring a unique experience to Grand Rapids that focuses on a high level of service and passion for food and wine that is unbound by our team’s endless talents,” said Justin Dalenberg, managing partner of The New Forty Pearl and co-owner of Grand River Brewery & Distillery.

The Oct. 4 grand opening will feature food and drink specials all day, including “buck-a-shuck” oysters.

The New Forty Pearl menu pairs Michigan-made wines and spirits with charcuterie, oysters, rice bowls, salads, sandwiches, shellfish and wagyu beef, among other offerings.

“Our mission is to create a memorable, quality and consistent experience that excites the palate and enriches the soul,” Dalenberg said. “It will be our humble pleasure to fill what we think is a gap in the Grand Rapids restaurant scene.”

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.