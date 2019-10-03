Studio Park opens downtown

The latest attraction in downtown Grand Rapids has opened.

Studio Park is open at 123 Ionia Ave. SW.

The 62,500-square-foot development features several dining and retail options, a 200-seat concert venue called the Listening Room, a nine-screen movie theater, 106 apartments, a piazza and 900 parking space.

Studio C planned Studio Park over the last decade, and the project broke ground in April 2018.

“The idea of Studio Park started as a much smaller project and snowballed into what it is today,” said J.D. Loeks, president, Studio C. “Our ultimate goal was to create an experience for people in the heart of downtown. We are excited to provide a place for the community to enjoy.”

Studio Park’s dining and retail tenants include Funky Buddha Yoga, Leo’s Coney Island, Malamiah Juice Bar and Eatery, Pump House Frozen Yogurt Bar and the flagship restaurant One Twenty Three Tavern.

There’s also a Celebration Cinema movie theater, which offers free parking validation.

The $160-million Studio Park is owned by Olsen Loeks Development.

The project’s second phase will feature a Canopy by Hilton hotel and an office building. Phase two should be finished next year.

