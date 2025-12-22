One Eyed Pete’s Chili — You Gotta Try It

I met my cousin for lunch at a spot that will remain nameless. We’d heard they had good chili. Two bites in, she looked up and said, “You know where we should’ve gone?”

“Where?”

“Coopersville.”

I gave her the look. “What’s in Coopersville?”

“Coopersville Brewing,” she said.

Turns out she was right. I didn’t even know the place existed, but the drive alone was worth it — rolling country roads, fall colors blazing red and gold against a deep blue sky. By the time I pulled into the packed lot, I knew I was in the right place. Pro tip: never distrust a full parking lot, especially one filled with pickup trucks. Those folks know good food.

Inside, Coopersville Brewing feels brand-new in the best way — clean lines, a buzzing bar, and plenty of beer on tap. I ordered their version of a black and tan. Solid pour. The setup’s counter service only, but the staff makes it smooth. Everyone’s friendly and clearly knows their stuff, whether they’re pouring pints or plating food at the adjoining One Eyed Pete’s.

Now, about that chili. It’s not your usual ground beef situation. This one’s made with smoked brisket — tender, rich, perfectly spiced. It’s hearty enough to count as a meal, and good enough to plan a trip around.

So skip the “pretty good” chili joints in town. Take the drive to Coopersville. Order the chili. Grab a beer. Thank me later.

You gotta try it.