City office closings; refuse and recycling schedules delayed during holidays

Most City of Grand Rapids offices are closed Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. They also are closed Thursday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. City offices are open for business between the holidays on December 26, 29, 30 and 31.

All Grand Rapids Public Library locations are closed Wednesday, Dec. 24 & Thursday, Dec. 25. The Main Library will be closed Sunday, Dec. 28. All Public Library locations will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31 and remain closed through Thursday, Jan. 1. For specific locations and hours, visit www.grpl.org/locations.

Refuse and recycling curbside collection will not take place on Christmas or New Year’s Day. Collections will be delayed one day throughout the two holiday weeks.

The City’s yard waste drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth St. SW will be closed December 24, 25, 31 and January 1. The site will remain open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and throughout winter for yard waste drop-off.

