New Holland Brewing Co. launches trio of new offerings

New Holland Brewing Co. is releasing a pair of 15-packs and a new ale, just in time for spring.

Holland-based New Holland Brewing began selling 15-packs of Lightpoint Functional White Ale and Tangerine Space Machine, as well as a new Full Circle Kolsch-Style Ale, on March 1.

“These releases will help to further cement New Holland’s reputation as one of the premier independently owned craft breweries in the country,” said Devin O’Rourke, brand manager at New Holland Brewing Co. “Whether it’s new packaging or new beer, we are working to be on the cutting edge of craft brewing for many years to come.”

The Lightpoint 15-pack, with a suggested retail price of $18.99, is a light, low-calorie ale brewed with coconut water, raw honey and orange peel.

The Tangerine Space Machine 15-pack ($21.99) is a hazy IPA featuring naturally juicy tangerine flavors.

“Both beers, now offered in 15-packs, are total crowd-pleasers,” O’Rourke said. “We’re thrilled to offer them in packs containing 25% more beer for fans of both Lightpoint and Space Machine.”

Full Circle is New Holland’s take on a German classic: a clean-and-crisp, Kölsch-style ale. Full Circle is a New Holland legacy brand dating back over 20 years, and it remains one of the brewery’s most popular beers, New Holland said.

“Full-Circle has always been one of our top-performing beers, and we’re excited for the 2022 release,” O’Rourke said. “Its clean, crisp, refreshing flavor is perfect for those spring cold snap months and complements the change to warmer weather perfectly.”

More information and availability details are at newhollandbrew.com.