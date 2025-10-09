Opera Grand Rapids sets sail with a bold reimagining of H.M.S. Pinafore

Opera Grand Rapids is kicking off its 2025–26 season with a splash — and a wink. The company launches its new season on October 10 and 11 with a sparkling new production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center.

But this isn’t your grandfather’s Pinafore.

This fresh take on the beloved operetta, known for its quick wit and topsy-turvy humor, is part of Opera Grand Rapids’ ambitious new theme, “East Meets Midwest,” celebrating the creativity of Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Michigan-based artists.

Classic Satire with a Contemporary Spark

First performed in 1878, H.M.S. Pinafore remains one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most enduring hits, thanks to its witty sendup of British class divisions and irresistibly catchy tunes. At its heart is a romance between a lowly sailor and the captain’s daughter — a love deemed impossible by society’s rigid hierarchy.

Guest Artistic Director Mo Zhou, an internationally acclaimed stage director and faculty member at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance, leads the creative vision for the production.

The production is led by conductor Cody Martin and stage director Eve Summer, who bring their talents to Grand Rapids with a staging that stays true to the operetta’s playful spirit while infusing it with a fresh, contemporary energy.

“I challenge all of us in the room to build invested, over-the-top, yet truthful personalities – and the satirical part of the comedy comes from the characters’ adamant commitment to respectability and duty, and their fixation on social status, coupled with the impulse to burst into song and dance,” said Summer. “Although I direct mostly opera, Gilbert and Sullivan takes me back to my straight theater and ballet roots, where we get to play with timing and physical humor – equally the most rewarding challenge and unassailable joy!”

A Michigan-Made Collaboration

Under the baton of conductor Cody Martin and the stage direction of Eve Summer, the production promises to stay true to Gilbert and Sullivan’s playful spirit while infusing it with new energy and perspective. UK-based costume designer Neil Fortin adds flair to the visual world, crafting vibrant period-inspired attire with a modern twist.

Opera Grand Rapids’ 58th season continues the company’s reputation as Michigan’s longest-running professional opera company — and one of the top regional opera organizations in North America.

“This season is about connection — how cultures and communities enrich each other through music,” said Emilee Syrewicze, Executive Director of Opera Grand Rapids. “Opera has always been a global art form, and with H.M.S. Pinafore, we’re celebrating that universality by showcasing the exceptional talent of Asian American and Pacific Islander and native Michigan artists.”

Looking Ahead: A Season of Cultural Fusion

The Pinafore opener is just the beginning. The “East Meets Midwest” theme continues through a season of works that highlight the intersections of Eastern and Western traditions:

Stuck Elevator

By Byron Au Yong, libretto by Aaron Jafferis

February 20 & 21, 2026 – The Betty Van Andel Opera Center

Madame Butterfly

By Giacomo Puccini

May 15 & 16, 2026 – DeVos Performance Hall

Together, these productions invite audiences to experience opera as both timeless and ever-evolving — a space where cultures meet, humor endures, and music connects us all.

If You Go

Opera Grand Rapids presents Gilbert & Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore

📍 Forest Hills Fine Arts Center, 600 Forest Hills Ave SE

📅 October 10 & 11, 2025 – 7:30 p.m.

🎟️ Tickets start at $27; student tickets $5

👉 Visit operagr.org or call (616) 451-2741 ext. 3 for tickets.