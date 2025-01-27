Taste of Chicago in GR

Looking for an authentic taste of Chicago in Grand Rapids? Look no further than Chicago Beef Joint.

Chicago Beef Joint, located at 822 Ottawa Ave NW, made its grand appearance on the GR restaurant scene in Summer of 2023, and they’ve established themselves as the only spot in town offering up a real Chicago-style menu.

Plenty of Chicago sports memorabilia is on display (da Bears!) throughout the restaurant, which has an easy-going ambiance and a full bar.

Their head chef hails from the late, great Chicago Hood Spot, a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The dedication shown there to capturing Chicago-style food has carried over to Chicago Beef Joint.

So, the food. First and foremost, they have real-deal Italian beef sandwiches. Their Classic Italian Beef comes in all the variations a Chicagoan would demand, helpfully outlined on their menu for folks unfamiliar with this Chicago mainstay sammich. Choose from sweet peppers, mild giardiniera, or hot giardiniera, and whether you want it fully dipped in au jus/gravy, wet, or dry. You can also opt for a cup of au jus on the side and make it a dunker!

If you want to go rogue, you can get your Italian beef sandwich topped with cheese or barbecue sauce If you’re in the mood for a meat overload, you’ll want the combined beef and sausage sandwich. Food coma ahoy!

This writer went with a traditional beef sammich with hot giardiniera, dipped for maximum effect. I felt ambitious and also ordered a Chicago dog. For the uninitiated, a traditional Chicago dog comes on a poppy seed bun, and is loaded with toppings: mustard, neon green relish, tomatoes, a pickle spear, diced onions, celery salt, and sport peppers.

Make it a combo with fries and a drink, since their fries are a highlight, large portions deliciously seasoned and cooked to crispy perfection. For a whole meal all in one, try the Italian King Fries, topped with shaved Vienna beef, cheddar cheese sauce, and your pick of hot giardiniera, mild giardiniera, or sweet peppers.

The menu includes more than Italian beef, Chicago dogs, and fries. Other options include three types of chicken sandwiches (regular, Buffalo-style, or with Swiss cheese and bacon), a Meatball Sandwich, and another Chicago classic, the Maxwell Street Polish Sausage sandwich, which is served with grilled onions, mustard, and sport peppers.

Thirsty? Their bar features a range of alcoholic beverages, including Chicago standby Old Style beer on draft. You’ll find many unique mix drink choices, and the adventurous can get a Chicago Beef Joint original: The Beef Bomb, which involves chasing a shot of the dreaded Malort with their house au jus/gravy. Good luck!

If the food and atmosphere itself wasn’t enough, Chicago Beef Joint has live music every week. Sunday is Folk Rock Jam & Open Mic, Monday is karaoke, Wednesday it’s Bluegrass Jam, Thursday features Blues Jam, and Friday is Karaoke Dance Party.

So if you love Chicago-style eats, great ambiance, friendly service, and live entertainment, Chicago Beef Joint is the place to be. Here’s a link to their website as dates and times of themed nights can change. Check it out!