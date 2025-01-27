Ready for Some Museum Fun? Roger That!

Prepare to blast off into space at Roger That! 2025, a two-day event celebrating space exploration and the life of Grand Rapids native Roger B. Chaffee. Hosted by the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Valley State University, this out-of-this-world celebration promises family-friendly activities, expert speakers, and plenty of hands-on fun. Whether you’re a budding astronaut or simply love a good space story, Roger That! is the place to be. Ready to launch? Roger That!

Set for February 14-15, 2025, the event will explore the theme of “Communication and Space,” highlighting the vital role of communication in space exploration. The celebration will feature a variety of programs, including talks from renowned experts, interactive workshops, and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages.

“The GRPM has partnered with GVSU to host Roger That! for several years now, and it has allowed our organizations to bring the incredible world of space exploration to our community,” said Rob Schuitema, the GRPM’s Director of Public Programs. “This program lets young people in our community know that they can literally shoot for the stars in imagining their futures through hands-on STEAM education. This year will be another great event with an inspiring keynote presentation from Dr. Herrington and a fun new show from our friends at WGVU’s Our Show Today, Rover and Ray!”

Deana Weibel, GVSU professor of anthropology and co-organizer of Roger That!, said the celebration, marking its eighth year, has become a “beloved West Michigan winter tradition.”

“Commander John Herrington’s extraordinary journey – from performing spacewalks as a NASA astronaut to his work as an engineer, educator, and author – really demonstrates the power of communication and collaboration,” Weibel said. “His participation highlights a two-day event designed to engage and inspire our community, including a public online conference with expert speakers, in-person workshops, an art panel, and hands-on activities for K-12 students. We love how Roger That! brings space exploration to life, making it accessible and exciting for everyone.”

A Tribute to Roger B. Chaffee and Space Exploration

Roger That! is an annual celebration in honor of Roger B. Chaffee, a Grand Rapids-born astronaut who tragically lost his life during the Apollo 1 mission in 1967. Chaffee, alongside fellow astronauts Gus Grissom and Ed White, died in a cabin fire while conducting pre-launch tests. The GRPM renamed its planetarium in Chaffee’s honor in the same year, cementing his legacy in space exploration.

The event will take place at both the GRPM and GVSU’s Pew Grand Rapids Campus on February 14. One of the main highlights will be an online academic conference hosted by GVSU, running from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The conference will feature a roster of distinguished speakers, including space-focused composer Joni Greene, mechanical engineer Shayla Redmond, and NASA engineer Bruce Waggoner, among others. These experts will share their insights on topics ranging from space missions to the role of art in science.

Later in the day, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m., GVSU will host STEM workshops for families at the DeVos Center, followed by a special panel on the intersection of science and art at the Loosemore Auditorium. Visitors can also view the Design That! entries, a student competition focused on space-related topics. The evening will culminate with a keynote address by Dr. John Herrington, the first enrolled Native American astronaut, who will share his experiences from his time aboard NASA’s Space Shuttle Endeavour.

Family-Friendly Programs at GRPM

On Friday, February 14, the GRPM will also offer an array of interactive programs for school groups. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., students will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of space-themed activities, including straw rocket launches and solar system necklace-making. The day will also feature a special performance from Creative Space, a puppet-based program that will explore space science with fun, educational skits.

In addition to the hands-on activities, students will be able to experience shows at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium. The planetarium’s advanced Digistar technology offers an immersive, 360-degree experience, bringing space science to life under its 50-foot dome.

The public is invited to join the celebration on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the GRPM. Activities will be available for all ages, and attendees will again be able to participate in hands-on experiences, including rocket launches and solar system crafts. The day’s highlight will be another opportunity to hear from Dr. John Herrington during his keynote address at 11 a.m.

Visitors can also enjoy a special planetarium show, with tickets available for an additional charge. The Roger That! event is designed to engage both young and old, fostering a deeper understanding of space exploration and its importance in today’s world.

Celebrating Communication in Space

The theme of Roger That! 2025—“Communication and Space”—highlights the many ways communication plays a crucial role in space exploration. From transmitting messages between astronauts and mission control to the engineers who design spacecraft and the communicators who share these developments with the public, the event will explore the diverse ways humanity connects through space exploration.

As the event approaches, organizers encourage the public to register for both the online and in-person programs. For more details on the event and to register, visit the GRPM and GVSU websites.

Roger That! promises to be an inspiring and educational experience for all, honoring the legacy of Roger B. Chaffee while celebrating the wonders of space exploration and communication.

Roger B. Chaffee’s legacy continues to inspire future generations of astronauts and explorers. As the first astronaut from Michigan to make the ultimate sacrifice for the space program, his name lives on in the planetarium at the GRPM and in the hearts of those who participate in events like Roger That!