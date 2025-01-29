Mexico: From the Ocean to the Interior

National Plan Your Vacation Day may have been yesterday, but it’s never too late to start planning your next getaway. One fantastic destination to consider is Mexico, a country brimming with vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and unforgettable experiences. Let’s dive into the beauty and excitement that awaits you south of the border.

In 2012, I purchased an all-inclusive Cancun package from a salesperson who reached out via a cold call. (Who does that? Me, that’s who.) Then, for years, I couldn’t find the time to take the trip. But the moment came when my kids were in their senior and sophomore years of of high school— a perfect send-off to my daughter who would be heading off to University of California the next fall. Unfortunately, the timing of spring break that year came about right as the world was about to get very weird. Thanks, COVID. When we finally made it to our six-day all-inclusive stay at Sunset World Resort, I’d had many years to plan my adventure.

My son and I flew out of Michigan and met up with my daughter at the airport in Dallas, Texas. By mid-morning the next day all three of us we were being scooped up by the resort’s chauffeur from Cancun Airport. He was standing there with a sign bearing my name. He whisked us off to the hotel on the sandy shore of the Caribbean and we spent the first three days enjoying every indulgence the resort had to offer. From oceanside cocktails to gourmet meals, we fully embraced the idea of doing nothing—until, of course, we got antsy and decided to venture beyond the resort.

One day, we hopped on a catamaran to Isla Mujeres. Not the budget version, mind you. We went full first-class: snorkeling stops, catered lunch, tequila tastings, and a golf cart ride around the island. The next day we made the pilgrimage to Chichén Itza. Now, this was a trip that had been on my bucket list for ages—an ancient wonder of the world, a place steeped in history, and a perfect adventure for our tiny family of three.

From the tropical coast of Quintana Roo, we journeyed through miles of jungle to the heart of the Yucatán. The drive itself felt like a movie. As we entered the province of Yucatan, we stopped at a roadside stand where I picked up our tickets for Chichen Itza and a couple of sticks of mango sprinkled with Tajín—a snack my kids could never get enough of. I felt like mom of the year, especially when I managed to rent a car using a bit of my high school Spanish, and even talked my way out of a minor run-in with a local cop. He stopped me along the route, but, thankfully, it wasn’t for anything serious—he just wanted to make sure I’d bought our tickets ahead of time— restrictions due to the Covid pandemic were still lingering, and they were doing checks to ensure tourists had already purchased them.

When we arrived at the ancient site, we were almost knocked over by the heat. In March 2020, the sweltering atmosphere felt like a sauna. As we entered the pyramid complex, we were scanned for biometric data, and our body temperatures were displayed on a giant video screen for everyone to see. A little surreal, to say the least—standing in the shadow of a 1,000-year-old structure while getting scanned like we were entering a futuristic airport.

We explored the grounds thoroughly. Our tickets included access to swim in a cenote. But after hearing that the bodies—minus their decapitated heads—had been thrown into the water (cue Apocalypto flashbacks), we decided to skip the swim and head back to the resort.

One of the other lingering memories was just marveling at how the ancient people managed to quarry and transport those massive stone blocks to build the temple, all while navigating the dense jungle. Standing in front of the incredible El Castillo pyramid marveling at its size was simply awe-inspiring— an experience that brought me closer to my kids and deeper into the mysteries of the world.

We also got the added “thrill” of waiting for mandatory Covid test results to see if we would be able to return the U.S. without having to quarantine— a little risky, but all in all well worth it.