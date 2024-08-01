Five must-try summer beers

I’m not sure who first thought of adding fruit to beer but give that person a cigar! I discovered this delightful combination years ago while living in my hometown of Ludington (you’ll notice beers from two Ludington brewpubs on this list). Ever since, I can’t resist ordering a pint or a flight whenever I spot seasonal summer berries in an otherwise basic beer, or the addition of citrus, which magically transforms the (dare I say it?) bitter bite of an IPA into a refreshing thirst quencher.

If you’re not sure about fruit in your beer, I urge you to give one of these a try on a hot summer day:

1. Blueberry Wheat from Jamesport Brewing

Jamesport Brewing Company’s Blueberry Wheat is a refreshing, fruit-infused wheat beer that perfectly balances the subtle sweetness of blueberries with the crisp, clean taste of a traditional wheat ale. This brew is light-bodied and slightly tart, with a delicate blueberry aroma and a smooth finish, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a flavorful yet easy-drinking beer. Served with blueberries, which bounce around the bottom of the glass until the last gulp.

2. Tangerine Space Machine from New Holland Brewing

Tangerine Space Machine by New Holland Brewing is a hazy, juicy New England-style IPA that bursts with vibrant tangerine flavors. This brew is crafted with a generous amount of hops, lending it a citrusy aroma and a tropical fruit profile. With a slightly creamy mouthfeel and a balanced bitterness, Tangerine Space Machine takes your taste buds on an intergalactic journey of citrussy bliss.

3. Tangelo Dream from Ludington Bay Brewing

Ludington Bay Brewing’s Tangelo Dream is a bright and zesty fruit beer that captures the essence of tangelos—a delightful hybrid of tangerines and grapefruits. This refreshing brew combines the tangy, sweet flavors of tangelos with a smooth, malt backbone, creating a harmonious and invigorating drinking experience. Perfect for warm days or anytime you crave a taste of sunshine.

4. Rubaeus from Founders Brewing Co.

Founders Brewing Co.’s Rubaeus is a vibrant, fruit-forward raspberry ale that showcases the tart and sweet flavors of fresh raspberries. This pretty pink brew is delicately balanced, allowing the natural fruitiness to shine without being overly sweet. With a light body and a crisp finish, Rubaeus is a delightful beer that can be enjoyed year-round, especially by those who appreciate a well-crafted fruit beer.

5. Oberon from Bell’s Brewery

Oberon Ale by Bell’s Brewery is a beloved seasonal wheat ale that heralds the arrival of summer. While it’s not overtly fruity in and of itself, the obligatory slice of orange adds just the right twist to this crafty brew from our friends in Kalamazoo. Often thought of as a gateway beer for people who think they don’t like microbrews, this one’s brewed with Bell’s signature house ale yeast, and features a spicy hop character complemented by a mildly fruity aroma. The addition of wheat malt lends a smooth mouthfeel, while the bright orange color and refreshing taste make it a perfect companion for warm weather. Oberon is a versatile and highly drinkable beer that has become a staple for many beer enthusiasts. Self, included.

Honorable Mention: Blackberry Bramble from New Holland Brewing

Blackberry Bramble by New Holland Brewing is a ready-to-drink vodka cocktail in a can that beautifully blends natural blackberries and lemon. The result is a vibrant, refreshing beer with a deep purple hue and a clean, satisfying finish, making it an excellent choice for those who enjoy fruit-forward beverages. And it’s made with real cane sugar to boot! So it’s healthy, right? Right?!? With a 9.0% ABV, just one or two will do you. Okay, maybe three if you promise to stay hydrated with water chasers.

Enjoy your summer…responsibly.