Founded six years ago by Bonnie Gruppen and Ria Nieboer, Journey of Hope Yoga provides a safe, non-judgmental space for individuals seeking physical, emotional, and spiritual healing through yoga: therapeutic, mindful body and breath work.

Located in Riley Plaza at 12719 Riley St., Suite 85, on Holland’s North Side, the studio offers free, donation-based weekly classes, welcoming everyone to join.

A JOURNEY OF FAITH AND WELLNESS

Bonnie Gruppen, the president, and co-founder of Journey of Hope Yoga, has been teaching various fitness classes for more than 40 years. “I’ve taught since I was 20, and I’m 61 now,” said Gruppen. “After years of teaching cardio, step, kickboxing, and Zum- ba, my body needed something more gentle. I discovered yoga and fell in love with its benefits— the breathing, the calmness, and the stretching. It creates wellness not just in the body, but in the mind and spirit as well.”

Journey of Hope Yoga was born from a year of prayer and listening to God’s direc- tion. Gruppen and Nieboer, who is also a licensed Complex Trauma therapist, felt a deep calling to give back to their community. “We wanted to provide a Christ-centered yoga practice for people who seek healing and hope in their lives,” Gruppen said.

COMMUNITY-FOCUSED AND DONATION-BASED

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Journey of Hope Yoga relies on donations and corporate spon- sors to maintain its facilities, pay instructors, and cover basic utilities. “One hundred percent of donations go into the studio and are tax-deductible,” Gruppen said.

The studio currently offers eight weekly classes, including two evening sessions and several morning classes. We offer slow flow yoga classes as well as a specialty class called “Balance and Mobility.” This class is designed to support individuals facing chronic health issues such as depression, cancer, osteoporosis, or anyone who just prefers a more modified class. Props are used in this class to support our bodies as we move,” said Gruppen.