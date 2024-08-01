Founded six years ago by Bonnie Gruppen and Ria Nieboer, Journey of Hope Yoga provides a safe, non-judgmental space for individuals seeking physical, emotional, and spiritual healing through yoga: therapeutic, mindful body and breath work.
Located in Riley Plaza at 12719 Riley St., Suite 85, on Holland’s North Side, the studio offers free, donation-based weekly classes, welcoming everyone to join.
A JOURNEY OF FAITH AND WELLNESS
Bonnie Gruppen, the president, and co-founder of Journey of Hope Yoga, has been teaching various fitness classes for more than 40 years. “I’ve taught since I was 20, and I’m 61 now,” said Gruppen. “After years of teaching cardio, step, kickboxing, and Zum- ba, my body needed something more gentle. I discovered yoga and fell in love with its benefits— the breathing, the calmness, and the stretching. It creates wellness not just in the body, but in the mind and spirit as well.”
Journey of Hope Yoga was born from a year of prayer and listening to God’s direc- tion. Gruppen and Nieboer, who is also a licensed Complex Trauma therapist, felt a deep calling to give back to their community. “We wanted to provide a Christ-centered yoga practice for people who seek healing and hope in their lives,” Gruppen said.
COMMUNITY-FOCUSED AND DONATION-BASED
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Journey of Hope Yoga relies on donations and corporate spon- sors to maintain its facilities, pay instructors, and cover basic utilities. “One hundred percent of donations go into the studio and are tax-deductible,” Gruppen said.
The studio currently offers eight weekly classes, including two evening sessions and several morning classes. We offer slow flow yoga classes as well as a specialty class called “Balance and Mobility.” This class is designed to support individuals facing chronic health issues such as depression, cancer, osteoporosis, or anyone who just prefers a more modified class. Props are used in this class to support our bodies as we move,” said Gruppen.
HOLISTIC HEALING THROUGH CHRIST-CENTERED YOGA
Journey of Hope Yoga integrates a Christ-centered focus into its yoga practice, offering readings or Bible verses to provide spiritual nourishment along with physical exercise. “We believe in honoring your body and listening to it, as every day is different. Yoga has numerous health benefits such as improving strength and flexibility, reducing stress; yoga strengthens the immune system, aids in digestion, and helps reduce anxiety through relaxation and breath- ing,” said Gruppen. Journey of Hope Yoga’s mission extends beyond physical wellness. “Our hearts are connected to helping people through difficult situations in life and giving back to the community. We provide a supportive and encouraging environment where everyone can find solace and strength,” she said.
COMMUNITY OUTDOOR CLASSES AT TUNNEL PARK
Earlier this year, Journey of Hope Yoga started hosting outdoor yoga classes at Tunnel Park. The classes will continue to take place every Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m., through Labor Day. Like the center’s in-studio classes, the outdoor classes are open to the community on a donation basis.
JOIN THE JOURNEY
Whether you’re dealing with health challeng- es or simply seeking a peaceful, Christ-centered community, Journey of Hope Yoga invites you to join them on this journey of faith and wellness.
For more information or to sign up for classes, visit www.JourneyOfHopeYoga.org or fol- low Journey of Hope Yoga on Facebook.
