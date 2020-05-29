Muskegon wine event rescheduled for late summer (update)

UPDATE (1:12 p.m. May 29, 2020): The second annual Muskegon Summer Wine Up has been postponed in 2020 due to health concerns over COVID-19 but will be coming back in 2021, according to organizers at Cumulus Radio in Muskegon.

The second annual Muskegon Summer Wine Up event will take place on its new date, Aug. 1, at Hackley Park.

According to organizer Rich Berry of Cumulus Radio, the event was moved from its original date of June 13 due to public health concerns.

“Our No. 1 priority is always safety,” Berry said. “We have been in contact with local officials in Muskegon as to whether we should continue our plans for holding the Muskegon Summer Wine Up on our new date.

“The Muskegon Summer Wine Up is (five) weeks from now, and we are hoping that conditions warrant a safe event on our new date of Aug. 1. If that is not the case, we will cancel but we are hoping that won’t have to happen.”

The event will host many different wineries, including Chateau Grand Traverse, Lemon Creek Winery, Freixent USA, Babich New Zeeland, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Kysela Imports, Bronco Wines, Leelanau Wine Company and St. Julian Wine Company.

Wine-related activities, such as seminars, will be included. Admission is $15 and will include a souvenir glass and four wine sample tickets.