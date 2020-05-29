One Bourbon to host blood drive

One Bourbon is partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan to host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Versiti noted there is an urgent need for blood donations but said it will strive to maintain a safe environment for those who wish to donate.

Versiti’s mobile blood unit will be parked in One Bourbon’s side parking lot, 608 Bridge St. NW.

To thank everyone who donates, One Bourbon is giving away a free appetizer coupon to be used once dine-in is open.

Donors can sign up for an appointment by calling (866) 642-5663 or at bit.ly/OneBourbon.

Versiti requires all donors wear a mask and suggests donors eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.