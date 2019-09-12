Morning Belle schedules opening

The first “garden-themed” brunch place by a Grand Rapids restaurant company is opening this month.

Meritage Hospitality Group will open its newest concept, Morning Belle, in Grand Rapids, at 1600 E. Beltline Ave. NE, on Sept. 26, according to Meritage this week.

The restaurant will be in the former Twisted Rooster building, which has been completely remodeled.

The space will feature “white brick and shiplap walls, warm cedar accents, vibrant garden fabrics, large windows and fresh plants to bring the outside in.”

Morning Belle’s menu, created by a team of Grand Rapids chefs, will feature various items: breakfast entrees; lighter options, such as salads and grain bowls; glazed doughnut waffles; specialty beverages, such as freshly squeezed orange juice and breakfast cocktails; and more.

Morning Belle’s daytime cocktail lineup will include bellinis, bloody Marys, mimosas and four flavors of spiked cold brews.

The restaurant is now hiring cooks, dishwashers, hosts and servers.

Its hours will be Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The East Beltline eatery is the first of 35 Morning Belle locations planned by Meritage.

“We saw the need for a fresh, new breakfast experience in Grand Rapids and developed Morning Belle to both fill that need and be expandable to other markets,” said Gary Rose, president and COO, Meritage Hospitality Group.

Meritage plans to build four additional Morning Belle locations in West Michigan in 2020.