Mertens Hospitality reopens rooftop bar and bakery

A local restaurant group reopened its rooftop bar and bakery in downtown Grand Rapids on Monday.

Grand Rapids-based Mertens Hospitality — which owns New Hotel Mertens Brasserie, New Hotel Mertens Bakery, Haute Rooftop Bar and the pop-up restaurants 9th Street Steaks and Pronto Pasta — said customers can patronize Haute and the bakery on Monday.

“We are so eager to open our doors again,” said Anthony Tangorra, owner, Mertens Hospitality. “Because adhering to social-distancing guidelines is paramount, there will be a few adjustments to service and seating, as well as menus and hours, but this is a wonderful start, and we can’t wait to see you.”

Haute Rooftop Bar will be open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, noon-2 a.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday with a similar menu as before the stay-at-home order.

New Hotel Mertens Bakery will be open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and will feature an expanded menu and additional outdoor seating.

9th Street Steaks and Pronto Pasta will continue to operate out of New Hotel Mertens’ kitchen from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

New Hotel Mertens Brasserie — the main dining room and bar area — will not reopen until Mertens “has had adequate time to evaluate the logistics and safety of sit-down dining.”

“The safety of our guests and staff is our top priority,” Tangorra said.

Mertens will provide counter service only, and customers will use a new online contact-free queue system for ordering. An 18% gratuity will be added to all checks automatically. All seating will be first come, first served. A New Hotel Mertens team member will be on-site to ensure safety compliance. Guests who refuse to follow the safety guidelines will be denied service.

More information is available at newhotelmertens.com, 9thsteaks.com, prontopastagr.com or by emailing info@newhotelmertens.com or calling (616) 551-1713.