Grand Rapids reopens park amenities

The city of Grand Rapids announced park amenities and city buildings are open to the public as of Monday.

The following park amenities will begin to open with physical distancing guidelines:

Basketball courts, bike polo courts, futsal courts, pickleball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, disc golf courses, soccer fields and skateboarding features will begin to reopen. All will be open by week’s end. Physical distancing of 6 feet will be required for those not of the same household. Organized contact sports will not be allowed.

Outdoor picnic shelters and picnic tables: Shelter reservations for gatherings of 100 people or fewer start Friday. Physical distancing of 6 feet will be required for those not of the same household. Gatherings of more than 100 people will not be allowed, per state orders.

Grills

Playgrounds

Exercise equipment

Enclosed shelters, community gyms, restrooms and drinking fountains will remain closed until further notice. The outdoor pools at Briggs Park, Martin Luther King Park and Richmond Park will remain closed for the 2020 season.

“We are disappointed that we cannot open our pools this summer,” Marquardt said. “This decision was not made lightly. The health and safety of our residents and the employees that staff our pools is of the highest priority. The continued CDC guidance on physical distancing and avoiding common touch-point surfaces is particularly challenging in a pool setting.”

Reopening of the city’s 14 splash pads will roll out over the next few weeks.

Some city departments will reopen for walk-in service while others will accept appointments. Departments that are open for walk-ins include:

311 Customer Service Center on the Monroe level of City Hall, 300 Monroe Ave. NW, will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents will be able to pay their water bill, add funds to their refuse account, open new water service, order a recycling cart and access general 311 services. Physical distancing guidelines will be in place. Visitors will be asked to follow and stand on floor markings while waiting in line, and a maximum of 19 people will be allowed in the lobby at one time. Visitors also will be asked to limit the number of household members to ensure the health and safety of other visitors and staff.

Income Tax Department on the third floor of City Hall will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be open to six visitors at a time, per physical distancing guidelines. Visitors will need to check in on the Calder level of City Hall. Appointments will be available 8-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Schedule an appointment at grandrapidsmi.gov.

All City Hall visitors — with or without an appointment — must check in on the Calder level. Visitors to all city buildings will be encouraged to wear facemasks and practice safe physical distancing.