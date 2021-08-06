Kentwood Farmers Market announces charcuterie competition

The Kentwood Farmers Market is looking for participants to compete in its first Charcuterie Challenge from 5-5:30 p.m. Thursday behind Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Ave. SE.

The challenge involves competitors preparing and assembling cured meats and meat products. The farmers market will select up to five challengers from a group of applicants who will receive $25 and 30 minutes to shop in the market for ingredients to assemble a charcuterie board.

The board will be on display until 7:30 p.m. for marketgoers to vote on their favorite charcuterie. The winner will receive a gift courtesy of the Kentwood Farmers Market.

“Charcuterie has become such a fun, popular way to display and enjoy a variety of food,” said Kristina Colby, market manager. “We are looking forward to seeing all the creative ways challengers showcase local foods found at the Kentwood Farmers Market and use the beautiful, handmade charcuterie boards Handcrafted by Fellow is suppling for the competition.”

Handcrafted by Fellow, a husband-and-wife duo, will be selling charcuterie boards and other handmade wood décor items at the market. There will be 20 additional vendors at the market from 4:30-7:30 p.m. who will be selling produce, cheese, honey, jam, bread and more.

Food trucks El Jalapeño and Ohana Hawaiian Ice also will be at the market and Just Jill will be performing from 6-7 p.m.

Individuals interested in the Charcuterie Challenge must submit an online application by Monday.

In addition to the Charcuterie Challenge, the farmers market hosts free classes with other events and activities every Thursday from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The lineup from the farmers market activities is: