Muskegon Community College to award $2,500 in gift cards at vaccine clinics

Muskegon Community College will be awarding 20 $25 gift cards to anyone 12 and older at each of the five free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from Aug. 19-Sept. 23.

The clinics will be at the MCC Health and Wellness Center on the main campus, 221 Quarterline Road in Muskegon, and the MCC Sturrus Technology Center, 388 W. Clay Avenue.

While at the vaccination clinic, individuals will be asked to complete an entry form to participate in the daily drawings, and the winners will receive the gift cards in the mail. The cards are redeemable at Meijer, Barnes & Noble and the MicroMarket food service vendor at MCC.

MCC was named a Vaccine Champion College as it supported the $2,500 gift card initiative with a grant from United Way of the Lakeshore with funding provided by the Michigan Association of United Way project, Vaccinate the Great Lakes State and the state of Michigan.

Dates, times and locations of vaccination:

Aug. 19: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center

Aug. 26: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center

Sept. 2: 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology Center

Sept. 9: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center

Sept. 23 – 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology Center

