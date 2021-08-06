IllumiZoo returns to John Ball Zoo this fall

In partnership with Bluewater Technologies, John Ball Zoo will welcome the fall season with the return of IllumiZoo every Wednesday through Sunday from Sept. 3 to Nov. 14.

The theme of this fall event is IllumiZoo Wild Hues, which is supposed to represent the different colors of species and environments in the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with John Ball Zoo again this year,” said Braden Graham, vice president of operations and client services for Live Events at Bluewater Technologies. “Look for a slightly longer path and new interactive A/V and lighting elements as we bring the grounds of the zoo to life at night.”

During the more than two-monthlong event, there will be “fobbles,” interactive storytelling LED walls and fluorescent flower fields. The zoo will have digital embers flickering with color to resemble an oversized campfire.

Additionally, there will be colorful animated animal footprints and green leaves that will illuminate the trail, reacting to visitors’ footsteps, and “invisible” animals will speed up and run away when guests get too close. The night sky will be illuminated with animal constellations and more.

“We are excited to continue creating unique experiences to tell the important story of conservation and bring the community together,” said Kelli Smith, chief development and community engagement officer of John Ball Zoo. “IllumiZoo Wild Hues is an illuminated message about our connection to each other and our environment and the power each of us possesses to make a positive change in our world.”

Tickets, available here, are $20 for adults, $13 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and under.