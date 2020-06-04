Visitors can once again explore Meijer Gardens beginning Monday

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will reopen its doors Monday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at the main entry garden.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for media members will take place at 6 a.m., and the doors will open to visitors at 9 a.m. Meijer Gardens will incorporate enhanced safety procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be extensive signage and wayfinding icons to help people social distance. Some of the areas of the main building and outside grounds will remain closed.

There will be a new exhibition, “George Segal: Body Language,” on display in approximately one week. The exhibition will be the first time the artist’s sculptures will be presented side by side with an extensive selection of his two-dimensional works, including prints.

“Meijer Gardens first closed our doors to the public on Friday, March 13 due to the global pandemic. It has been an extremely long and painful three months without seeing our facility full of members and guests,” said David Hooker, president and CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. “We are looking forward to welcoming back guests beginning on Monday and can’t wait for people to once again experience our masterpieces of art and nature.”

Meijer Gardens will be offering members who were active as of March 13 the opportunity to extend their membership for free. This one-time offer is good through June 30.

For the most current information regarding enhanced safety procedures and a map showing areas that are temporarily closed, visit meijergardens.org/covid.