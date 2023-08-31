Hudsonville announces new seasonal flavors

A Michigan-based, family-owned and operated ice cream company in business since 1926 has announced four new fall-inspired flavors.

The seasonal flavors inspired by partner Little Debbie’s snack cake flavors will be available exclusively in Walmart nationwide September 4 while supplies last.

“Fall is just around the corner, and Hudsonville and Little Debbie are thrilled to jump on the seasonal flavor craze with these four popular snack cakes-inspired ice creams,” said Rob Heider, chief marketing officer of Hudsonville Ice Cream, which sources fresh milk and cream for its arsenal of recipes from local farms.

The new flavors on offer include:

•Apple Fruit Pie: Cinnamon vanilla ice cream swirled with apple pie filling and pie crumbs.

•Chocolate Chip Creme Pie: Vanilla creme-flavored ice cream with chocolate chip cookie pieces.

•Turtle Brownie: Brownie batter-flavored ice cream with brownie dough, crushed peanuts, and a caramel swirl.

•Pumpkin Delight: Pumpkin-flavored ice cream with a spiced cookie swirl.

“Hudsonville is proud of our thriving relationship with Little Debbie and we’re thrilled to be featured in all Walmart locations across the nation. We strive to create accessible products at a good value that are made with real ice cream and quality ingredients,” said Heider.

Retail prices range from $2.74-$3.99. Learn more athudsonvilleicecream.com.