The eyes may be the windows to the soul, but the mouth is surely the gateway to being your healthiest you. More than just a tool for com-municating, whether verbally or through your facial expressions, your mouth is part of the puzzle that makes up your overall wellness—and having a skilled, knowledgeable dentist who performs a thorough exam can make all the difference. Of course, an exam is just the beginning. The treatments and interventions that follow range from simple cleanings and oral hygiene education to more complex pro-cedures that address jaw, bite, and sleep issues, as well as complete smile restorations. Yes, beyond your health, appearance matters too!

Whether they’re seeing infants, youths, adults, or seniors—including special cases—the Top Dentists in this section represent excellence in their fields. These peer-recog-nized providers cover everything from general dentistry to implants, prosthetics, aesthetics, pediatrics, advanced restorative techniques, and more. And, they’re right here in West Michigan to serve you and your family!

Top Dentists 2023

ENDODONTICS

Amru Albeiruti

Forest Hill Endodontics

Grand Rapids Arthur Doering

The Root Canal Specialists

Grand Rapids Andrew Drerup

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Anthony Guinn

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Tyler Guinn

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Jeffrey P. Halvorson

Halvorson & Hembrough, D.D.S., M.S., P.C

Grand Rapids Michael W. Hembrough

Halvorson & Hembrough, D.D.S., M.S., P.C

Grand Rapids Scott Hodges

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Jack Kemper

Halvorson & Hembrough, D.D.S., M.S., P.C.

Grand Rapids Thomas Korte

Grandville Endodontics

Wyoming Brian J. Licari

Grandville Endodontics

Wyoming Sarah Lennan Masterson

Grand River Endodontics, P.C.

Grandville Brent A. Medema

Medema Endodontics

Caledonia Geoff Robert

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids David Selis

The Root Canal Specialists

Grand Rapids Aric Smith

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Mark C. Tingey

Mark C. Tingey, D.D.S.

Holland

.

.

GENERAL DENTISTRY

Betsy Bakeman, D.D.S.

Elizabeth M. Bakeman, D.D.S.,

The Art of Dentistry

2757 Leonard St NE, Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-940-0481

info@bakemandds.com

Elizabeth M. Bakeman, D.D.S.,
The Art of Dentistry
2757 Leonard St NE, Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-940-0481
info@bakemandds.com
micosmeticdentist.com

Samuel Bander D.D.S.

Bander Dental Group

1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-5980

info@banderdentalgroup.com

Bander Dental Group
1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com
banderdentalgroup.com

Zachary Breen

Breen Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids James B. Brennan

Brennan Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, PC

Grand Rapids John Bruinsma

Genuine Care Dentistry

Grand Rapids Katie Burggraaf

KB Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Heather J. Cadorette

Heather J. Cadorette Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

Rockford Brian Carpenter

Carpenter Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Patrick Condit D.D.S.

Condit Family Dentistry

4270 Plainfield Ave. Ste. D

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-9497

conditdentistry@gmail.com

Condit Family Dentistry
4270 Plainfield Ave. Ste. D
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-9497
conditdentistry@gmail.com
grandrapids.dental

Aaron Dalman

Ryan Frederickson, D.D.S.

Wyoming

Robert S. Dame D.D.S.

North Park Family Dental

422 N. Park St. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7265

drdamedds@npfamilydental.com

North Park Family Dental
422 N. Park St. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7265
drdamedds@npfamilydental.com
npfamilydental.com

Jocelyn R. Davis (Carroll)

Carroll Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

Grand Rapids Drew De Zwaan

Great Lakes Dental Care

Grand Rapids Nicolas DeBoer

Complete Health Dentistry of West Michigan Grand Rapids Sunil Desai

Alpine Ridge Dental

Grand Rapids

Jason Doublestein D.D.S.

44 West Dental Professionals

4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105

Grandville, MI 49418

616-530-2200

info@44westdental.com

44 West Dental Professionals
4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com
44westdental.com

Derek Draft

Grandville Family Dental Care, P.C.

Grandville Peter A. Garchow

Dental South

Wyoming Matthew K. Gietzen

Partners In Dental Care

Grand Rapids Caitlynn Haas

Mailloux Dentistry

Holland Peter G. Hallas

Lake Michigan Dental, P.C.

Grand Rapids Matthew D. Hudson

Beltline Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Eric Hull D.D.S., A.A.A.C.D.

Eric D. Hull D.D.S.

769 York Creek Dr. NW

Comstock Park, MI 49321

616-784-2377

ehull84@gmail.com

Eric D. Hull D.D.S.
769 York Creek Dr. NW
Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-784-2377
ehull84@gmail.com
greatmismiles.com

Chas Jensen

Rogue River Family Dental

Rockford Donald M. Konen

Donald M. Konen, D.D.S.

Grand Rapids

Kevin Kross D.D.S.

Blueprint Dentistry

9877 E. 16th St.

Suite 30

Holland, MI 49423

616-396-5197

office@blueprint-dentistry.com

Blueprint Dentistry
9877 E. 16th St.
Suite 30
Holland, MI 49423
616-396-5197
office@blueprint-dentistry.com
blueprint-dentistry.com

Erik J. Lee

Dr. Erik J. Lee D.D.S.

Jenison Matthew Lieto

Heritage Hill Dental

Grand Rapids Nichole Lubberts

Northview Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids John Ludwig

Life-Centered Dentistry

Grand Rapids Brittany Mailloux

Mailloux Dentistry

Holland Stephen M. Mancewicz

GR Family Dental

Kentwood

Bryton C. Mansfield

Mansfield Family Dentistry

1632 Leonard St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-453-2255

drbryton@mansfieldgrdental.com

Mansfield Family Dentistry
1632 Leonard St. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-453-2255
drbryton@mansfieldgrdental.com
mansfieldgrdental.com

Travis Mattson D.D.S.

Bander Dental Group

1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-5980

info@banderdentalgroup.com

Bander Dental Group
1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com
banderdentalgroup.com

John M. McMahon D.D.S.

McMahon Family Dental

2076 Baldwin St.

McMahon Family Dental
2076 Baldwin St.
Jenison, MI 49428

Michael Mehling

Durham and Mehling, D.D.S. P.C.

Grand Rapids Jacob S. Miller

Miller Dental

Grand Rapids Jerry Mulder

A Life of Smiles

Grand Rapids Alexis Neuman

Advance Dental

Grand Rapids Devin O. Norman

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada

Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.

Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.

5011 Plainfield Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7317

info@nylaandental.com

Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.
5011 Plainfield Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7317
info@nylaandental.com
nylaandental.com

Timothy Obradovich D.D.S.

Bander Dental Group

1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-5980

info@banderdentalgroup.com

Bander Dental Group
1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com
banderdentalgroup.com

Michael S. Palaszek

Lake Michigan Dental, P.C.

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Perone

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada William (Bill) Robson

Robson Family Dental

Grand Rapids Stephanie Sakowicz

Mulder Dental

Grand Rapids Samy Salhadar

Ada Family Dentistry, PLC

Ada Benjamin Schell

Hudsonville Dental

Hudsonville Jeremy Schell

Hudsonville Dental

Hudsonville Gary L. Scott

Family Dentistry of Caledonia

Caledonia Zane Setaputri

Cedar Springs Dental

Cedar Springs J. Stephen Sill

Cherry Health – Ferguson Dental Center Grand Rapids Christopher Smiley

Smiley Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Logan Smith

Smith Dental Team

Jenison Craig T. Thorson

EGR Dentals

Grand Rapids

Katelyn Trierweiler D.D.S.

44 West Dental Professionals

4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105

Grandville, MI 49418

616-530-2200

info@44westdental.com

44 West Dental Professionals
4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com
44westdental.com

Ryan Van Haren

Van Haren Dentistry

Grand Rapids Lauryne Vanderhoof

Cascade Village Dental

Grand Rapids Christian L. VerMeulen

Christian L. VerMeulen, DDS, PLC

Grand Rapids

Lindsey Vogl Robinson D.D.S.

Ada Dental Co.

7167 Headley St.

Ada, MI 49301

616-676-1800

adadentalco@gmail.com

Ada Dental Co.
7167 Headley St.
Ada, MI 49301
616-676-1800
adadentalco@gmail.com
adadentalco.com

Michael Wierenga D.D.S.

44 West Dental Professionals

4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105

Grandville, MI 49418

616-530-2200

info@44westdental.com

44 West Dental Professionals
4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com
44westdental.com

Shaun Williams

Glen Valley Dentistry

Caledonia Lora Wonderly

O’Rourke Wonderly Dental

Grand Rapids Brian Yared

Hudsonville Dental

Hudsonville John Zona

My Community Dental Centers of Kentwood

Kentwood

ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

Andrew M. Baker

Cascade Oral Surgery

Grand Rapids Brett Bezak

Oral Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids P. Jeffrey Brooks

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Brent Dingman

Oral Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids J. Mark Domin

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Brant A. Erbentraut

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids

Mark Grinzinger, D.D.S., M.D.

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Drive NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Drive NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

Paul Huizinga

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Grandville

Mark L. Jesin

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio

3855 Burton St. SE Ste. B

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-369-0360

info@oralsurgerymi.com

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio
3855 Burton St. SE Ste. B
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-369-0360
info@oralsurgerymi.com
advancedoralsurgerymi.com

Bob Kintz

Oral Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Igor Makovey

Cascade Oral Surgery

Grand Rapids Ian McComb

Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Byron Center Chip Niquette Jr.

Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Byron Center

Roseanna Noordhoek

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

Ezio F. Novelli

Cascade Oral Surgery

Grand Rapids Jia J. Ooi

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Douglas Orzel

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Greater Grand Rapids

Caledonia Bradley M. Robinson

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids

Emily Van Heukelom, D.D.S.

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

ORTHODONTICS

David Armbrecht

Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Daniel Bouwens

Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics

Grandville Mark P. Brieden

Brieden & Miller Orthodontics

Sparta

Elizabeth A. Christopherson D.D.S., M.S.

Christopherson Orthodontics

3875 Burton

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-7510

smiles@orthogr.com

Christopherson Orthodontics
3875 Burton
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-7510
smiles@orthogr.com
orthogr.com

Alexis L. Gallagher

Williams Orthodontics

Rockford Cadie George

Dr. George Orthodontics

Holland Timothy Glupker

Glupker Orthodontics

Holland Eric Hannapel

Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics

Caledonia

Jeffrey Heinz D.D.S. M.S.D.

Heinz Orthodontics

Locations in both Rockford and Grand Rapids

616-951-3006

info@heinzorthodontics.com

Heinz Orthodontics
Locations in both Rockford and Grand Rapids
616-951-3006
info@heinzorthodontics.com
heinzorthodontics.com





Thomas Herremans

Herremans Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Paul Karl

Karl Orthodontics

Grand Rapids James Kessel

Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics

Zeeland Jayne Kessel

Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics

Grandville Kevin Knapp

Knapp Orthodontics

Byron Center Lathe Miller

Miller Orthodontics

Grand Rapids

Rebecca Monticello D.D.S., M.S.

Grand Ridge Orthodontics

1750 Grand Ridge Ct. NE

Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-364-1700

info@grandridgeorthodontics.com

Grand Ridge Orthodontics
1750 Grand Ridge Ct. NE
Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-364-1700
info@grandridgeorthodontics.com
grandridgeorthodontics.com

Paul O’Grady

O’Grady Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Gregory Oppenhuizen

Oppenhuizen Orthodontics

Holland Sonni Pellillo

Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics Caledonia Breanna Powell

Powell Orthodontics

Jenison Mark Powell

Powell Orthodontics

Jenison Katie Randall

Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Katherine Sage

Powell Orthodontics

Jenison Kathryn A. Swan

Swan Orthodontics

Caledonia Mark Wierenga

Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Thomas Williams

Williams Orthodontics

Rockford

PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

Daniel Bolt

West Michigan Pediatric Dentistry

Holland

Meghan Condit D.D.S., M.S.

Grand River Pediatric Dentistry

7758 20th Ave.

Jenison, MI 49428

616-777-3300

Grand River Pediatric Dentistry
7758 20th Ave.
Jenison, MI 49428
616-777-3300
smiles@grandriverpediatricdentistry.com
grandriverpediatricdentistry.com

Michael Demeter D.D.S.

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry

3131 44th Street SW

Grandville, MI 49418

616-531-3430

grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
3131 44th Street SW
Grandville, MI 49418
616-531-3430
grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com
grandvillepediatricdentistry.com

Lauren Feuerstein D.D.S., M.S

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children

2000 43rd St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

616-455-1301

drlauren@sixonesixkids.com

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
2000 43rd St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-455-1301
drlauren@sixonesixkids.com
sixonesixkids.com

Veronica Hamilton, D.D.S., M.S.

Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry

3299 Clear Vista Ct. NE Ste. B

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-608-6826

info@veronicahamiltondds.com

Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry
3299 Clear Vista Ct. NE Ste. B
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-608-6826
info@veronicahamiltondds.com
veronicahamiltondds.com

Brett Kingma

Mitten Kids Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Stephanie Kloostra D.D.S., M.S.

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.

2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-608-8898

smile@pdsofwestmi.com

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.
2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-608-8898
smile@pdsofwestmi.com
pdsofwestmi.com

Alex Korte

Mitten Kids Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Sally Kotani D.D.S

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry

3131 44th Street SW

Grandville, MI 49418

616-531-3430

grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
3131 44th Street SW
Grandville, MI 49418
616-531-3430
grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com
grandvillepediatricdentistry.com

Agata Lefere D.M.D.

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry

3131 44th Street SW

Grandville, MI 49418

616-531-3430

grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
3131 44th Street SW
Grandville, MI 49418
616-531-3430
grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com
grandvillepediatricdentistry.com

Jessica Massie

Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Meggan McCone, D.D.S.

Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

2643 E. Beltline Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-988-9485

info@growingsmilesgr.com

Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
2643 E. Beltline Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-988-9485
info@growingsmilesgr.com
growingsmilesgr.com

Suzanne Port D.D.S., M.S.

Port Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.

291 W. Lakewood Blvd., Suite 5

Holland, MI 49424

616-392-1100

smiles@portpediatricdentistry.com

Port Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.
291 W. Lakewood Blvd., Suite 5
Holland, MI 49424
616-392-1100
smiles@portpediatricdentistry.com
portpediatricdentistry.com

Chris Powell

Hudsonville Dental

Hudsonville Grady Randall

Mitten Kids Dentistry

Grand Rapids Stephanie Rashewsky

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada

Kathryn Swanson D.D.S.

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-608-8898

smile@pdsofwestmi.com

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-608-8898
smile@pdsofwestmi.com
pdsofwestmi.com

Aimee Valleau

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children

2000 43rd St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

616-455-1301

kentwood@vvmkids.com

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
2000 43rd St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-455-1301
kentwood@vvmkids.com
sixonesixkids.com

Christopher VanDeven D.D.S.

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children

2000 43rd St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

616-455-1301

drchris@sixonesixkids.com

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
2000 43rd St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-455-1301
drchris@sixonesixkids.com
sixonesixkids.com/about/our-dentists/

Christy Vollmar D.D.S., M.S.

Grand River Pediatric Dentistry

7758 20th Ave.

Jenison, MI 49428

616-777-3300

Grand River Pediatric Dentistry
7758 20th Ave.
Jenison, MI 49428
616-777-3300
drvollmar@grandriverpediatricdentistry.com
grandriverpediatricdentistry.com

Taryn Weil D.D.S.

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-608-8898

smile@pdsofwestmi.com

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-608-8898
smile@pdsofwestmi.com
pdsofwestmi.com

PERIODONTICS

Brian Cilla

West Michigan Periodontics

Grand Rapids Jordan Dempsey

Restore Periodontics & Implants Grand Rapids Kathleen M. Eisin

Eisin Periodontics & Implant Dentistry

Grand Rapids Jacob C. Lueder

Jacob C. Lueder, D.D.S., M.S., PLLC Grand Rapids James C. Papp

Great Lakes Periodontics

Grand Rapids Rachel S. Sinacola

Grand River Periodontics

Grandville Jeffrey S. Smith

Grand River Periodontics

Grandville

PROSTHODONTICS

Joseph Fazzio

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada