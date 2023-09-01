SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION
Meet the Region’s Best Dentists Who’ll Have You Beaming!
The eyes may be the windows to the soul, but the mouth is surely the gateway to being your healthiest you. More than just a tool for com-municating, whether verbally or through your facial expressions, your mouth is part of the puzzle that makes up your overall wellness—and having a skilled, knowledgeable dentist who performs a thorough exam can make all the difference. Of course, an exam is just the beginning. The treatments and interventions that follow range from simple cleanings and oral hygiene education to more complex pro-cedures that address jaw, bite, and sleep issues, as well as complete smile restorations. Yes, beyond your health, appearance matters too!
Whether they’re seeing infants, youths, adults, or seniors—including special cases—the Top Dentists in this section represent excellence in their fields. These peer-recog-nized providers cover everything from general dentistry to implants, prosthetics, aesthetics, pediatrics, advanced restorative techniques, and more. And, they’re right here in West Michigan to serve you and your family!
ENDODONTICS
Amru Albeiruti
Forest Hill Endodontics
Grand Rapids
Arthur Doering
The Root Canal Specialists
Grand Rapids
Andrew Drerup
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Anthony Guinn
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Tyler Guinn
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey P. Halvorson
Halvorson & Hembrough, D.D.S., M.S., P.C
Grand Rapids
Michael W. Hembrough
Halvorson & Hembrough, D.D.S., M.S., P.C
Grand Rapids
Scott Hodges
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Jack Kemper
Halvorson & Hembrough, D.D.S., M.S., P.C.
Grand Rapids
Thomas Korte
Grandville Endodontics
Wyoming
Brian J. Licari
Grandville Endodontics
Wyoming
Sarah Lennan Masterson
Grand River Endodontics, P.C.
Grandville
Brent A. Medema
Medema Endodontics
Caledonia
Geoff Robert
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
David Selis
The Root Canal Specialists
Grand Rapids
Aric Smith
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Mark C. Tingey
Mark C. Tingey, D.D.S.
Holland
GENERAL DENTISTRY
Elizabeth M. Bakeman, D.D.S.,
The Art of Dentistry
2757 Leonard St NE, Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-940-0481
info@bakemandds.com
micosmeticdentist.com
Bander Dental Group
1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com
banderdentalgroup.com
Zachary Breen
Breen Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
James B. Brennan
Brennan Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, PC
Grand Rapids
John Bruinsma
Genuine Care Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Katie Burggraaf
KB Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Heather J. Cadorette
Heather J. Cadorette Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
Rockford
Brian Carpenter
Carpenter Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Condit Family Dentistry
4270 Plainfield Ave. Ste. D
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-9497
conditdentistry@gmail.com
grandrapids.dental
Aaron Dalman
Ryan Frederickson, D.D.S.
Wyoming
North Park Family Dental
422 N. Park St. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7265
drdamedds@npfamilydental.com
npfamilydental.com
Jocelyn R. Davis (Carroll)
Carroll Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Drew De Zwaan
Great Lakes Dental Care
Grand Rapids
Nicolas DeBoer
Complete Health Dentistry of West Michigan Grand Rapids
Sunil Desai
Alpine Ridge Dental
Grand Rapids
44 West Dental Professionals
4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com
44westdental.com
Derek Draft
Grandville Family Dental Care, P.C.
Grandville
Peter A. Garchow
Dental South
Wyoming
Matthew K. Gietzen
Partners In Dental Care
Grand Rapids
Caitlynn Haas
Mailloux Dentistry
Holland
Peter G. Hallas
Lake Michigan Dental, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Matthew D. Hudson
Beltline Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Eric D. Hull D.D.S.
769 York Creek Dr. NW
Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-784-2377
ehull84@gmail.com
greatmismiles.com
Chas Jensen
Rogue River Family Dental
Rockford
Donald M. Konen
Donald M. Konen, D.D.S.
Grand Rapids
Blueprint Dentistry
9877 E. 16th St.
Suite 30
Holland, MI 49423
616-396-5197
office@blueprint-dentistry.com
blueprint-dentistry.com
Erik J. Lee
Dr. Erik J. Lee D.D.S.
Jenison
Matthew Lieto
Heritage Hill Dental
Grand Rapids
Nichole Lubberts
Northview Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
John Ludwig
Life-Centered Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Brittany Mailloux
Mailloux Dentistry
Holland
Stephen M. Mancewicz
GR Family Dental
Kentwood
Mansfield Family Dentistry
1632 Leonard St. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-453-2255
drbryton@mansfieldgrdental.com
mansfieldgrdental.com
McMahon Family Dental
2076 Baldwin St.
Jenison, MI 49428
Michael Mehling
Durham and Mehling, D.D.S. P.C.
Grand Rapids
Jacob S. Miller
Miller Dental
Grand Rapids
Jerry Mulder
A Life of Smiles
Grand Rapids
Alexis Neuman
Advance Dental
Grand Rapids
Devin O. Norman
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.
5011 Plainfield Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7317
info@nylaandental.com
nylaandental.com
Michael S. Palaszek
Lake Michigan Dental, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Perone
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
William (Bill) Robson
Robson Family Dental
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Sakowicz
Mulder Dental
Grand Rapids
Samy Salhadar
Ada Family Dentistry, PLC
Ada
Benjamin Schell
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville
Jeremy Schell
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville
Gary L. Scott
Family Dentistry of Caledonia
Caledonia
Zane Setaputri
Cedar Springs Dental
Cedar Springs
J. Stephen Sill
Cherry Health – Ferguson Dental Center Grand Rapids
Christopher Smiley
Smiley Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Logan Smith
Smith Dental Team
Jenison
Craig T. Thorson
EGR Dentals
Grand Rapids
Ryan Van Haren
Van Haren Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Lauryne Vanderhoof
Cascade Village Dental
Grand Rapids
Christian L. VerMeulen
Christian L. VerMeulen, DDS, PLC
Grand Rapids
Ada Dental Co.
7167 Headley St.
Ada, MI 49301
616-676-1800
adadentalco@gmail.com
adadentalco.com
Shaun Williams
Glen Valley Dentistry
Caledonia
Lora Wonderly
O’Rourke Wonderly Dental
Grand Rapids
Brian Yared
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville
John Zona
My Community Dental Centers of Kentwood
Kentwood
ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
Andrew M. Baker
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids
Brett Bezak
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
P. Jeffrey Brooks
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Brent Dingman
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
J. Mark Domin
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Brant A. Erbentraut
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Drive NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
Paul Huizinga
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grandville
Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio
3855 Burton St. SE Ste. B
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-369-0360
info@oralsurgerymi.com
advancedoralsurgerymi.com
Bob Kintz
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Igor Makovey
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids
Ian McComb
Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Byron Center
Chip Niquette Jr.
Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Byron Center
Ezio F. Novelli
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids
Jia J. Ooi
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Douglas Orzel
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Greater Grand Rapids
Caledonia
Bradley M. Robinson
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
ORTHODONTICS
David Armbrecht
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Daniel Bouwens
Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics
Grandville
Mark P. Brieden
Brieden & Miller Orthodontics
Sparta
Christopherson Orthodontics
3875 Burton
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-7510
smiles@orthogr.com
orthogr.com
Alexis L. Gallagher
Williams Orthodontics
Rockford
Cadie George
Dr. George Orthodontics
Holland
Timothy Glupker
Glupker Orthodontics
Holland
Eric Hannapel
Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics
Caledonia
Heinz Orthodontics
Locations in both Rockford and Grand Rapids
616-951-3006
info@heinzorthodontics.com
heinzorthodontics.com
Thomas Herremans
Herremans Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Paul Karl
Karl Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
James Kessel
Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics
Zeeland
Jayne Kessel
Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics
Grandville
Kevin Knapp
Knapp Orthodontics
Byron Center
Lathe Miller
Miller Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Grand Ridge Orthodontics
1750 Grand Ridge Ct. NE
Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-364-1700
info@grandridgeorthodontics.com
grandridgeorthodontics.com
Paul O’Grady
O’Grady Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Gregory Oppenhuizen
Oppenhuizen Orthodontics
Holland
Sonni Pellillo
Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics Caledonia
Breanna Powell
Powell Orthodontics
Jenison
Mark Powell
Powell Orthodontics
Jenison
Katie Randall
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Katherine Sage
Powell Orthodontics
Jenison
Kathryn A. Swan
Swan Orthodontics
Caledonia
Mark Wierenga
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Thomas Williams
Williams Orthodontics
Rockford
PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
Daniel Bolt
West Michigan Pediatric Dentistry
Holland
Grand River Pediatric Dentistry
7758 20th Ave.
Jenison, MI 49428
616-777-3300
smiles@grandriverpediatricdentistry.com grandriverpediatricdentistry.com
SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
2000 43rd St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-455-1301
drlauren@sixonesixkids.com
sixonesixkids.com
Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry
3299 Clear Vista Ct. NE Ste. B
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-608-6826
info@veronicahamiltondds.com
veronicahamiltondds.com
Brett Kingma
Mitten Kids Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.
2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-608-8898
smile@pdsofwestmi.com
pdsofwestmi.com
Alex Korte
Mitten Kids Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Jessica Massie
Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
2643 E. Beltline Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-988-9485
info@growingsmilesgr.com
growingsmilesgr.com
Port Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.
291 W. Lakewood Blvd., Suite 5
Holland, MI 49424
616-392-1100
smiles@portpediatricdentistry.com
portpediatricdentistry.com
Chris Powell
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville
Grady Randall
Mitten Kids Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Rashewsky
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
2000 43rd St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-455-1301
kentwood@vvmkids.com
sixonesixkids.com
SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
2000 43rd St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-455-1301
drchris@sixonesixkids.com
sixonesixkids.com/about/our-dentists/
Grand River Pediatric Dentistry
7758 20th Ave.
Jenison, MI 49428
616-777-3300
drvollmar@grandriverpediatricdentistry.com grandriverpediatricdentistry.com
PERIODONTICS
Brian Cilla
West Michigan Periodontics
Grand Rapids
Jordan Dempsey
Restore Periodontics & Implants Grand Rapids
Kathleen M. Eisin
Eisin Periodontics & Implant Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Jacob C. Lueder
Jacob C. Lueder, D.D.S., M.S., PLLC Grand Rapids
James C. Papp
Great Lakes Periodontics
Grand Rapids
Rachel S. Sinacola
Grand River Periodontics
Grandville
Jeffrey S. Smith
Grand River Periodontics
Grandville
PROSTHODONTICS
Joseph Fazzio
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
Greenland Advanced Oral Care
1179 East Paris Ave. SE, Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-256-8870
info@greenlandaoc.com
greenlandaoc.com
Facebook Comments