Fresh bowl

Most meals have become dominated by a protein or lean too heavily to the vegetable.

This easy Mediterranean chicken bowl provides a balanced plate that’s full of protein, carbs and vegetables.

Well-designed foods will contain warm and cold temperatures, soft and crunchy textures and, of course, delicious tastes.

INGREDIENTS

4 chicken breasts or 8 chicken thighs

2 lemons

Garlic

Fresh parsley

Fresh oregano

Olive oil

2 cups of uncooked brown rice

1 pint of cherry tomatoes, halved

3 mini cucumbers, chopped

1 red onion, diced

½ cup diced olives (optional)

Hummus

Tzatziki

Feta cheese

Pita bread

STEPS