Fresh bowl

Most meals have become dominated by a protein or lean too heavily to the vegetable.
This easy Mediterranean chicken bowl provides a balanced plate that’s full of protein, carbs and vegetables.
Well-designed foods will contain warm and cold temperatures, soft and crunchy textures and, of course, delicious tastes.
INGREDIENTS
4 chicken breasts or 8 chicken thighs
2 lemons
Garlic
Fresh parsley
Fresh oregano
Olive oil
2 cups of uncooked brown rice
1 pint of cherry tomatoes, halved
3 mini cucumbers, chopped
1 red onion, diced
½ cup diced olives (optional)
Hummus
Tzatziki
Feta cheese
Pita bread
STEPS
- In a bowl, combine juice of 1 lemon, 4 tablespoons of olive oil, minced garlic, 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley, 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped oregano, ½ teaspoon paprika, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir to combine. Add the chicken to the marinade. Let sit in the fridge for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.
- Meanwhile, cook brown rice according to package instructions.
- Grill chicken on medium heat over a gas grill until cooked through.
- Let chicken sit for 10 minutes after removing from the grill. Then slice chicken against the grain.
- In serving plates, combine rice, chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, olives (if using), and feta cheese. Top with 2 tablespoons of hummus, 2 tablespoons of tzatziki, ½ tablespoon of fresh parsley and a squeeze of fresh lemon. Serve alongside pita bread that has been warmed.
Facebook Comments