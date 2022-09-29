Judds ‘Final Tour’ kicks off in Grand Rapids

Country music icon Wynonna Judd is kicking off The Judds – The Final Tour in Grand Rapids this Friday. Judd will perform a concert – along with special guests Martina McBride and Brandi Carlile – in celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd, her mother who died earlier this year due to suicide.

“It’s hard to believe that in just three weeks we’ll be stepping onstage for our first show in Grand Rapids,” Judd said earlier this month. “I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community and, of course, the fans. I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”

Grand Rapids is the first of 11 cities the star will visit on a nationwide tour created to honor the legacy of The Judds and to celebrate the musical artists’ everlasting impact on country music. The mother and daughter duo performed together regularly between 1983 and 1991. Heavy with themes that promote traditional values, their songs are wrought with empathy for common people going through life’s everyday struggles.

Although the Judds had a relatively short career performing together they left an indelible impact on fans and popular culture. A rather poignant note in the life of this American royal family of country music was their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame just one day after Naomi’s death.

Martina McBride will join the tour in select cities (Grand Rapids being one of them) to start the evening off with a full set of her hit songs before Wynonna performs some of her own solo hits as well as memorable songs by The Judds. Other country music legends who will join Wynonna Judd throughout the tour are Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill.

“It’s so amazing to be included in honoring The Judds legacy as part of their final tour,” said Martina McBride. “I’m beyond excited for what’s sure to be an emotional, fun, and hit packed series of shows and to be joined by some of country music’s biggest names.”

The Judds – The Final Tour concert takes place at Van Andel Arena Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line. A ticket limit of 8 will apply to every order.