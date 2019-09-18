The Grand Woods Lounge is planning another location

The Grand Woods Lounge in downtown Grand Rapids plans to open a second location in West Michigan.

The restaurant and bar will open a location Kalamazoo at the former home of Arcadia Brewing Co., at 701 E. Michigan Ave., according to The Grand Woods Lounge today.

“After years of searching for the perfect spot for our resort restaurant, we are excited to have the opportunity to be part of downtown Kalamazoo’s established dining and nightlife scene,” said Dax Hylarides, managing partner, The Grand Woods Lounge.

He said the space will be ready in “the very near future.”

Arcadia Brewing Co. has stopped brewing at the site, effective Sept. 18, for the building and property to be redeveloped into a restaurant and contract brewing facility, according to The Grand Woods Lounge.

The Lansing-based restaurant group Urban Feast, which includes The Grand Woods Lounge, has overseen the Arcadia Brewing Co. building at the request of the lender, First National Bank of Michigan, after Arcadia faced foreclosure earlier this year, The Grand Woods Lounge said.

Photo via fb.com