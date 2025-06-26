Splash alert: Richmond Park Pool reopens

After being temporarily closed due to a pump failure, the Richmond Park Pool, 1101 Richmond St NW, will reopen at noon Thursday, June 26, the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday.

“We’re excited to finally be able to open the pool,” said Laura Cleypool, interim parks and recreation director. “We know the wait has been frustrating for pool-goers, especially over the high-heat weekend that we just experienced.”

Maintenance teams discovered the pump failure May 16 during a routine pre-season inspection. Because the 30-year-old pump could not be repaired, staff ordered a replacement pump and motor. Crews received the new equipment and began installation June 19. Later that day, they began filling the pool — a multi-day process due to its size — followed by several days of water quality balancing, testing and final health department approval. The city then completed training for lifeguards and support staff.

“We’re grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigated the pump failure and replacement,” Cleypool said. “Our teams have worked diligently to repair the pool as quickly as possible. Our lifeguards and support staff are ready to welcome swimmers back for a safe and fun summer.”

Richmond Park Pool hours are the same as those for pools at Martin Luther King Jr. and Briggs parks. All pools are closed Mondays, open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays.

Additional information about City pools and splash pads is available on the City’s website.