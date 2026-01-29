Executive chef shakeup

Allora, the coastal Italian restaurant that opened in April of 2025 in the former Reserve Wine & Food space downtown, has welcomed a new executive chef as it continues to define its place in Grand Rapids’ dining scene. Hailing from Baltimore’s Tagliata, Gregory L. Jones expressed his excitement to be in a city that “cares about food.”

Jones was recruited to help Allora expand its appeal and elevate consistency. Since joining the team, he has begun refining the menu with an emphasis on dishes that feel familiar, approachable, and thoughtfully balanced, while maintaining the quality and hospitality Allora has become known for in its short time in its downtown location, situated between DeVos Place and the Amway Grand Plaza.

“My goal at Allora is to create dishes people crave—whether it’s a weeknight pasta, a great steak, or a memorable night out—all while bringing Italian coastal traditions,” Jones said.

Early menus have included frittura mista with lightly fried seafood, grilled grass-fed filet mignon served with polenta and gorgonzola dolce, and pollo allo spiedo paired with beans, greens, and mushrooms. Pastas such as tagliatelle with pork ragù and Calabrian chile remain highlights, while a carefully curated Italian-focused wine list and oysters on the half shell continue to anchor the dining experience.

For diners who haven’t been inside since the space transitioned from Reserve, the restaurant’s layout makes a strong case for stopping in casually. The reworked dining room takes advantage of its large windows, and the bar—now facing the street—offers a prime perch for watching the bustle of downtown activity.

To complement the space, Allora has introduced a refreshed happy hour featuring small plates, cocktails, and wines designed to make the restaurant an easier, repeat destination—not just a special-occasion stop.

With Jones at the helm, Allora is inviting Grand Rapids diners to rediscover what modern coastal Italian dining can be: thoughtful, approachable, and worth returning to.