GRFD: Minutes save lives

The City of Grand Rapids Fire Department is urging building owners and residents to take a few simple but critical steps to help keep the community safe during winter weather. Snow and ice buildup around doors and fire hydrants can significantly delay emergency crews when every second matters.

Business owners are required to clear and maintain all exits for their buildings. Blocked or icy doorways can impede immediate egress during an emergency. Keepingthese pathways free of snow and ice helps protect lives and allows first responders access to work quickly and effectively. Residents are asked to clear both the front and back entrances to their homes.

The Fire Department is also encouraging residents to clear a three‑foot radius around any fire hydrants near their homes. Hydrants buried in snow can be difficult to locateand access, delaying the delivery of water during a fire. Fire crews are evaluating their districts and taking actions on buried hydrants this week.

“Minutes save lives and property. When hydrants and home entrances are buried in snow, it delays our emergency response capabilities. Clearing these areas helps us reach you faster when time matters most,” said Fire Marshal William Smith.

The City of Grand Rapids Fire Department thanks all residents for doing their part to keep neighborhoods safe throughout the winter season.