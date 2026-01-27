Roger That! NASA astronaut touches down at GRPM

On Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire during a NASA Apollo test claimed the lives of three astronauts, including Roger B. Chaffee, a Grand Rapids native preparing for his first spaceflight. Chaffee, who dreamed of reaching the stars, never got the chance to fly in space, but his dedication to exploration and science left a lasting legacy.

In 1994, the Grand Rapids Public Museum honored him by naming its planetarium the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium. The facility has since been upgraded with state-of-the-art projection technology, offering visitors an immersive experience under its 50-foot dome.

Now, the museum and Grand Valley State University are bringing back Roger That!, a two-day event celebrating space, science, and STEAM careers. The 2026 event takes place Feb. 20–21 and includes lectures, hands-on workshops, design challenges, and interactive activities for students and the public.

This year’s keynote speaker is retired NASA astronaut Dr. Jeanette J. Epps, who spent more than 233 days aboard the International Space Station. Epps, an aerospace engineer and former CIA officer, will share her experiences in space and inspire the next generation of explorers.

The 2026 theme, “Space and Time,” explores how humans measure, understand, and imagine time in relation to the cosmos. Presentations and panels will cover topics from interplanetary timekeeping to lunar and Martian calendars, gravitational waves, and the technology that makes deep-space exploration possible. A special panel will highlight cultural approaches to tracking celestial rhythms throughout history.

Roger That! kicks off Feb. 20 at GVSU’s Pew Grand Rapids Campus with online presentations, STEAM workshops, and the Celestial Rhythms Panel, followed by Epps’ keynote at 6:30 p.m. in Loosemore Auditorium. School programs at the Grand Rapids Public Museum run the same day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with optional planetarium shows. Public programming continues Feb. 21, with Epps delivering her keynote at 11 a.m. Free with museum admission, interactive missions include prizes for participants.

Roger That! is celebrating its 10th year, connecting students with astronauts, engineers, and scientists to inspire curiosity and exploration.

Dr. Epps holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Maryland and a B.S. in Physics from LeMoyne College. She served as a mission specialist for SpaceX Crew-8 aboard the International Space Station.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum, founded 170 years ago, is at 272 Pearl St. NW. For hours, admission, and exhibits, visit grpm.org. Learn more about Roger B. Chaffee at https://youtu.be/8QYRGP9S8pM